* Benchmark interbank dollar costs at fresh 1-yr highs

* ECB dollar swap operation untapped but mkt strains remain

* Lack of imminent solution to euro zone debt crisis weighs

* European banks seen paying more for dlrs towards yr-end

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 7 Dollar funding costs ground higher on Wednesday with little easing in money market strains as the euro zone debt crisis kept U.S. banks wary of lending to European counterparties.

A rejection by Germany's top court of lawsuits aimed at blocking Berlin's participation in bailouts for debt-choked euro zone states failed to ease worries in money markets, as there was still no lasting solution to the two-year debt crisis in sight.

Although the European Central Bank's (ECB) weekly tender of dollars went untapped for a third consecutive week, signs of strain were evident, notably in the FX swaps market which has increasingly been a source of short-term funds for banks struggling to get cash from U.S. institutions.

The premium the banks pay for swapping euros -- which they have unlimited access to from the ECB -- into dollars remained at levels not seen since late 2008.

The three-month spread, or basis, on euro-dollar cross FX swaps has widened to minus 102.5 basis points, from about minus 96 bps on Sept. 2.

Though many analysts see that spread capped around current levels in coming weeks, some strategists see a growing risk of dollar funding becoming even tighter going into the quarter end when banks increasingly hoard cash to spruce up their books. That could trigger renewed demand at the ECB's dollar tender.

"We're coming to that period when banks will want to ensure they have enough funding going into the year-end period. I don't really see the situation improving that much till we get at least into next year," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro in London.

"If you look at what's causing these concerns -- the sovereign debt exposure -- we are not seeing anything that's giving banks any relief on that side ... I don't see much scope for things to materially improve before year-end at least."

While the ruling in Germany cleared the way for the euro zone's chief paymaster to contribute more to bailouts for struggling states, it also gave the German parliament greater say over the rescue deals, which could hamper the government's ability to act quickly.

Concern over a chaotic austerity budget process in Italy and doubts that Greece can meet fiscal targets demanded by partners in time to get a fresh tranche of aid, have kept bank funding strains high.

London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars were at fresh highs of more than a year at 0.33683 percent , inching up from 0.33561 percent on Tuesday.

Equivalent euro Libor was up marginally but other key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell on a huge liquidity overhang and rising expectations the central bank may have to cut rates later this year as the economy weakens.

CASH HOARDING SOARS

Banks have stocked up on euros provided by the ECB but are also parking enormous amounts back at the central bank, fearful of lending elsewhere because of the simmering debt crisis.

They parked a massive 170 billion euros back at the ECB overnight on Tuesday, earning just 0.75 percent on the funds compared with the 0.871 percent quoted in open markets.

Data from the Bank of Italy on Wednesday also showed reliance on the ECB is growing. Italian banks borrowed 85 billion euros last month from the ECB, up from 80 billion in July and 41 billion in June.

The previous view that the ECB was set to steadily raise interest rates has been reversed in the wake of the worsening crisis, with money markets now pricing in about a 50 bps cut in the bank's key refinancing rate by mid-2012.

The ECB is expected to signal a halt in its monetary tightening policy cycle when it meets on Thursday, two months after enacting its second rate hike of the year.

"A little changed outlook from the ECB could cause some disappointment and temporary back-up in rates. With uncertainty related to the sovereign crisis still high though, we do not expect the market to change fundamentally its expectations on the ECB," Barclays Capital strategists said in a note. (Editing by Susan Fenton)