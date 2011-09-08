* ECB tames tone on inflation, cuts growth forecast
* Markets price in a 25 bps cut by end-2011
* Trend could go on if data stays weak, SocGen bets on lower
Nov. Eonia
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 8 Euro zone interest rate futures
extended gains on Thursday with investors piling up bets for a
European Central Bank rate cut by the end of the year after the
bank flagged downside risks to growth and tamed its language on
inflation.
The ECB's change in tone reinforced market expectations that
a worsening economic outlook in the euro zone and the United
States and an escalating euro debt crisis could eventually force
the bank to reverse its recent rate increases.
The Dec. 2011 Euribor future rose by 5 basis points
to 98.835, implying an equivalent fall in three-month Euribor
rates expected for December to 1.165 percent. Euribor futures
across the 2012-2014 strip rallied by up to 10 bps in an
immediate reaction before paring gains. <0#FEI:>
The forward overnight Eonia interest rates curve is
now fully pricing in a 25 basis point rate cut between November
and January and another rate cut by mid-2012, said Giuseppe
Maraffino, rate strategist at Barclays Capital.
Analysts say expectations could stabilise at just one 25 bps
cut in the near term, but risks were skewed for more cuts or a
deeper single move to be priced in if data continues to be weak.
"If data continues to disappoint and inflation moves lower
earlier than expected the market can rally further from here,
but otherwise it should consolidate at current levels," BNP
Paribas strategist Matteo Regesta said, adding that the Dec.
2011 Euribor should see strong resistance at 99.00.
Societe Generale's head of rates strategy, Vincent
Chaigneau, recommended betting on a fall of the forward Eonia
dated on the Nov. 3 ECB meeting and says there is still some
"juice" in a Sept-Nov Eonia spread tightening position.
"I would be biased towards receiving November Eonia meeting
... If financial stress remains, that's going to impact the
economy negatively and that would support rate cuts," Chaigneau
said.
As targets for the trade, he said the Nov. Eonia could fall
to 0.65 percent from the current 0.70 percent if a 25 bps cut
was fully priced in by November and below 0.50 percent if
markets move towards pricing a 50 bps cut.
ROOM FOR DISAPPOINTMENT
Money markets have shifted their bets massively since
pricing in the end-year key rate at 2 percent when the ECB hiked
rates for the first time this year in April.
The Dec. 2011 Euribor future has risen by a full
point since the April meeting, while the Dec. 2012 contract has
gained almost 2 points. As markets were wrong then, they may
well be overshooting now.
Credit Agricole's global head of fixed income strategy David
Keeble said he thought the current levels in the Eonia curve
were not justified and that the markets should be pricing in
only a 30-40 percent chance of a rate cut by the end of the
year.
"A cut shouldn't be a central case (scenario) ...we've got
inflation at 2.5 percent so in order to get a rate cut something
serious has to happen and there is a lot of room for
disappointment," Keeble said.
Interbank stress showed no signs of easing. The three-month
cross currency basis swap , which falls when
dollar funding strains intensify, hovered near its lowest since
December 2008 at below minus 100 basis points.
The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and
overnight index swaps was also trading near its recent 2-year
highs around 70 bps. Analysts see few obstacles in the way of
more stress.
"We have a bias towards widening between OIS and Euribor,"
SocGen's Chaigneau said. "Maybe we have a respite if the market
comes to the view that the PSI (private sector involvement) in
Greece will go through.
"But that would be temporary, I'm afraid."
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)