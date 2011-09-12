* Dollar funding costs grind higher on fears over Greek
exposure
* Lenders cutting back on term loans as year-end looms
* Focus turning to ECB's weekly dollar tender
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 12 European bank funding strains
stayed high on Monday with the cost of short-term dollars edging
up on fears over exposure to debt-choked Greece as Athens
struggled to get aid talks back on track and avoid a default.
Shares in French banks, which have among the highest
holdings of peripheral euro zone sovereign debt, slid more than
10 percent on speculation their credit ratings could soon be
downgraded by Moody's due to their exposure to Greek bonds.
The cost of insuring against bank defaults rose -- the
iTraxx senior financial CDS index topped 300 basis
points for the first time on record, according to data provider
Markit.
London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars
maintained their march higher and fixed at 0.34289 percent
, up from 0.33784 percent on Friday.
Among banks' individual submissions of the rates at which
they say they can borrow dollars, France's Credit Agricole
put in one of the highest at 0.41 percent while peers
Societe Generale and BNP Paribas were just
above the average daily fixings.
Although credit lines from central banks should minimise the
risks of an interbank freeze such as happened in the aftermath
of Lehman Brothers' collapse, some analysts said a deterioration
in funding conditions could not be ruled out.
"There were concerns this morning about French banks and
this is translating into pressure in the dollar funding markets
and given the ongoing bad news we're seeing in Europe, the risk
is that this situation will continue to deteriorate," said
Philip Tyson, a strategist at MF Global in London.
The cost to swap euros into dollars rose again as the single
currency fell to a seven-month low versus the greenback in the
spot market.
The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap
, which falls when dollar funding costs for euro
zone banks rise, traded at minus 125 basis points, a level last
seen in late 2008 though still well below the minus 300-plus
touched after Lehman Brothers' collapse.
"Although the news is worrying, the continued fall in the
three-month basis is symptomatic of the wider malaise of the
euro zone and the situation the euro currency finds itself in,"
ICAP analyst Chris Clark said.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic of euro/dollar spot and x-currency basis swap
link.reuters.com/cyz63s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Although French banks were in focus, analysts said that in
repo markets term lending was dwindling generally as lenders
grew reluctant to lend anything for longer than three months
going into year-end.
The six-month dollar Libor rate rose to 0.51328 percent, its
biggest daily rise since November, when Ireland was forced to
follow Greece into seeking an international bailout.
Euro-priced interbank rates fell, pushed down by 110 billion
euros in excess cash and growing bets the ECB may soon have to
cut interest rates in response to the debt crisis and sluggish
growth.
(Editing and graphic by Nigel Stephenson)