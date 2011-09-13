* French banks in focus over Greek, Italian exposure
* Dollar funding access severely restricted but not
worsening
* Lack of long-term dollars present more intractable problem
LONDON, Sept 13 Funding through interbank
markets remained scarce and expensive for euro zone banks on
Tuesday as concerns about a Greek default and rising pressure on
Italian bonds increased the focus on heavily exposed French
institutions.
The cost of insuring senior French bank debt against default
rose according to data from Markit, while a media article
suggesting BNP Paribas had no access to dollar funding was cited
by equity and currency market participants.
Money market traders said that while access to dollar loans
remained difficult for French banks -- under close scrutiny
owing to their large holdings of peripheral government bonds --
the situation was not one of rapid deterioration.
"The stress levels have always been there and they're
certainly not getting any less... but there's no sense of panic
from the banks as they can fund themselves through central bank
cash," a trader said.
Fiscal slippages have threatened to cut off Greek aid,
raising the prospect of a default by year end, while a weak
Italian debt auction showed investors remain reluctant to buy
new debt from the heavily-indebted state.
The cost of dollar funding, measured by three-month Libor
interbank rates , edged higher to 0.34711 percent and
access to dollars via cross currency basis markets
was close to its most expensive levels since
late 2008 at -111 basis points.
One head of money markets at a bank active in interbank
lending said it had not lent to French banks in any currency
since December over concerns about exposure to Italian and
Spanish debt.
"Essentially, if Italy defaults, it will take down the
French banking system," said the source who declined to be
named.
Banks continued to rely heavily on funds provided by the
European Central Bank, taking on an extra 26.8 billion euros of
seven- and 28-day funding at regular central bank tenders.
The scale of the liquidity addition is not unusual at the
start of a new reserve maintenance period as banks take extra
cash to deposit at the ECB. However, the large excess of around
130 billion euros currently in the system highlights banks'
reluctance to lend to each other, analysts said.
Market participants said that overall interbank activity was
low and loans for longer than 7-days in either euros or dollars
were difficult to obtain for anything but the highest quality
banks.
DOLLAR SWAP FOCUS
Further increases in the cost of obtaining dollars, or a new
reduction in the duration of loans could press those
institutions struggling for market access to take up the costly
swap lines offered by the ECB.
The dollar tender takes place every Wednesday and was last
tapped for $500 million by one bank in mid-August.
In current conditions the offer was unlikely to be taken up,
but if the outlook for the euro zone continues to deteriorate,
the swap could become an essential funding tool.
Analysts said that while this would alleviate short-term
funding pressure, the fact that U.S. money market funds were
reluctant to lend to euro zone banks for longer than a week at a
time was a more intractable problem.
"The real issue in the U.S. dollar liquidity is term
funding. This could be quite a problem as the year-end
approaches when the demand for dollar liquidity could increase,"
said Barclays Capital analyst Giuseppe Maraffino.
One possible measure to alleviate this pressure point could
be the introduction of a longer-term three-month dollar swap
line by the ECB, Maraffino said.
The ECB extended the duration of its euro liquidity
operations with a one-off six-month tender in August in response
to rising market pressure.
