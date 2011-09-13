* French banks in focus over Greek, Italian exposure

* Dollar funding access severely restricted but not worsening

* Lack of long-term dollars present more intractable problem

By William James

LONDON, Sept 13 Funding through interbank markets remained scarce and expensive for euro zone banks on Tuesday as concerns about a Greek default and rising pressure on Italian bonds increased the focus on heavily exposed French institutions.

The cost of insuring senior French bank debt against default rose according to data from Markit, while a media article suggesting BNP Paribas had no access to dollar funding was cited by equity and currency market participants.

Money market traders said that while access to dollar loans remained difficult for French banks -- under close scrutiny owing to their large holdings of peripheral government bonds -- the situation was not one of rapid deterioration.

"The stress levels have always been there and they're certainly not getting any less... but there's no sense of panic from the banks as they can fund themselves through central bank cash," a trader said.

Fiscal slippages have threatened to cut off Greek aid, raising the prospect of a default by year end, while a weak Italian debt auction showed investors remain reluctant to buy new debt from the heavily-indebted state.

The cost of dollar funding, measured by three-month Libor interbank rates , edged higher to 0.34711 percent and access to dollars via cross currency basis markets was close to its most expensive levels since late 2008 at -111 basis points.

One head of money markets at a bank active in interbank lending said it had not lent to French banks in any currency since December over concerns about exposure to Italian and Spanish debt.

"Essentially, if Italy defaults, it will take down the French banking system," said the source who declined to be named.

Banks continued to rely heavily on funds provided by the European Central Bank, taking on an extra 26.8 billion euros of seven- and 28-day funding at regular central bank tenders.

The scale of the liquidity addition is not unusual at the start of a new reserve maintenance period as banks take extra cash to deposit at the ECB. However, the large excess of around 130 billion euros currently in the system highlights banks' reluctance to lend to each other, analysts said.

Market participants said that overall interbank activity was low and loans for longer than 7-days in either euros or dollars were difficult to obtain for anything but the highest quality banks.

DOLLAR SWAP FOCUS

Further increases in the cost of obtaining dollars, or a new reduction in the duration of loans could press those institutions struggling for market access to take up the costly swap lines offered by the ECB.

The dollar tender takes place every Wednesday and was last tapped for $500 million by one bank in mid-August.

In current conditions the offer was unlikely to be taken up, but if the outlook for the euro zone continues to deteriorate, the swap could become an essential funding tool.

Analysts said that while this would alleviate short-term funding pressure, the fact that U.S. money market funds were reluctant to lend to euro zone banks for longer than a week at a time was a more intractable problem.

"The real issue in the U.S. dollar liquidity is term funding. This could be quite a problem as the year-end approaches when the demand for dollar liquidity could increase," said Barclays Capital analyst Giuseppe Maraffino.

One possible measure to alleviate this pressure point could be the introduction of a longer-term three-month dollar swap line by the ECB, Maraffino said.

The ECB extended the duration of its euro liquidity operations with a one-off six-month tender in August in response to rising market pressure. (Editing by Anna Willard)