* Two banks tap ECB's dollar facility for combined $575 mln

* Take-up low but may rise due to Greek default fears

* 3-mth euro/usd FX basis off low, but still elevated

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 14 Fears Greece may be heading towards a messy default further squeezed euro zone banks' access to dollar funding, pushing two lenders to borrow greenbacks from the European Central Bank on Wednesday.

The ECB lent only $575 million, which suggests the two banks were probably small, analysts said. But the amount could jump significantly in the near term if worries intensify that Greece may not get its next aid tranche. Talks on the next bailout payment are under way.

U.S. money market funds have reduced their exposure to the euro zone and the duration of their loans to euro lenders over recent weeks, but most banks can still access one-week dollars in interbank markets.

"At the moment it does not look like something structural, but it is something that we will have to watch going further," said Commerzbank interest rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

"The problem is that ... some are even speculating a Greek default (could happen) as early as September. It is not our central scenario, but there is a decent risk that this could become a more structural problem."

One sign the dollar shortage was becoming more acute would be if the ECB's loans were rolled over week by week, said Barclays Capital strategist Giuseppe Maraffino.

"Otherwise it is just a temporary use of this facility and I have no particular concern about it," he said.

The ECB's dollar facility was last tapped was on Aug. 17, after a six-month break, when a bank borrowed $500 million. As a comparison, banks borrowed $170 billion from the ECB on Oct. 15, 2008.

But stress remained elevated. Data showed Spanish banks borrowed 81.6 billion euros from the ECB in August, the most since September 2010 and up from 57 billion in July.

FRENCH BANKS

Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of France's Credit Agricole and Societe Generale on Wednesday, citing their exposure to Greek debt. The ratings agency left BNP Paribas on review for a ratings downgrade.

French banks have been at the centre of market talk in recent weeks due to their exposure to vulnerable sovereigns such as Greece and Italy. On Wednesday, the iTraxx senior financials credit default swap index eased modestly from record highs, with credit analysts saying the downgrades were not as severe as some had feared.

European bank stocks traded broadly higher as the European Commission said it would present options for euro area bonds.

The three-month cross currency basis swap , which falls when dollar funding stress rises, continued to back away from Monday's almost three-year lows of minus 125 basis points and last traded close to -100 bps.

But traders and strategists cautioned against reading much into the rise and said these levels still indicated a high degree of stress in dollar lending markets.

"It is just a function of liquidity, they (the swaps) are not very liquid at the moment," said Chris Walker, FX strategist at UBS. "But the level of stress is significant. With euro/dollar swaps at these levels it makes sense to tap the dollar facility."

Key euro interest rates edged higher, as liquidity levels readjusted at the start of the ECB's new reserves period. The three-month euro Libor rate fixed at 1.47875 percent, compared with 1.47813 percent on Tuesday.

Liquidity effectively tightens as banks can temporarily park more of their spare cash in their ECB reserves account rather than trying to lend it in the interbank market. (Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)