* Central banks step in to provide dollar term funding

* Cross-currency basis eases, but remains elevated

* Credit markets point to longer-term funding problems

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 15 Central banks' move to relieve dollar funding strains for euro zone institutions on Thursday had little immediate impact on money market pricing as longer-term liquidity in financing markets remained moribund.

The European Central Bank said it would hold three separate 3-month dollar funding operations between October and December, in conjunction with the Federal Reserve and other central banks, providing funds over the crucial year-end period .

Analysts said the move should help markets.

"It's very useful, we've seen for banks their funding has shortened quite significantly and this takes the pressure off," said Credit Agricole rate strategist David Keeble.

"It's straight out of the 2008/2009 playbook, it worked then and it stands a good chance this time too."

Accessing dollar funding beyond all but the shortest maturities has become increasingly difficult for euro zone banks as U.S. money market funds reduced their exposure to the region as the debt crisis intensified.

Reflecting the strains, two banks borrowed £575 million from the ECB's dollar swap line with the Federal Reserve this week, the second time the line has been used recently after a six-month break since February.

With access to money markets curtailed, banks have been forced to swap euros into dollars recently, pushing cross-currency basis swaps to their widest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

The one-year cross currency basis swap , which widens when dollar funding stress rises, narrowed around 3 basis points to -67 basis points after the ECB's announcement, but the three-month rate , was around 8 bps narrower at -89 bps after hitting three-year highs of -125 basis points earlier this week.

BANKING WORRIES

Funding stresses for European banks are still a major concern, however, with banks reliant on central bank funding and with a better tone in financial markets on Thursday viewed as temporary, doing little to reduce fears of the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on the banking sector.

Positive noises from politicians regarding Greece's future as a member of the euro zone helped equity markets rally and credit indices tighten but secondary market bond prices remained far from levels at which banks can raise longer-term funding.

European finance ministers have been warned confidentially of the danger of a renewed credit crunch as a "systemic" crisis in euro zone sovereign debt spills over to banks, according to documents obtained by Reuters on Wednesday .

The Markit iTraxx senior financials credit default swap index was around 15 basis points tighter at 270 basis points, and European banking shares rose around 6.7 percent.

"Given the improved sentiment elsewhere, senior bank risk is at best only a touch better," said Societe Generale rate strategist Suki Mann.

"To be able to issue bonds you need to see much lower levels on CDS and with that improved liquidity and better senior cash bond prices. That's not really being seen at the moment and clearly that will only come if you start getting some clarity on the sovereign situation."

French banks have been hard hit, particularly in dollar funding markets, on fears over their exposure to Greece.

Moody's cut the credit ratings of France's Credit Agricole and Societe Generale on Wednesday, saying concerns about their funding and liquidity profiles had increased in the light of worsening refinancing conditions.

BNP Paribas was left on review for downgrade.

However the moves were not as bad as the market had anticipated they could be and BNP Paribas' five-year CDS was around 40 basis points lower on the week at around 250 bps , while Societe Generale's was down around 50 bps over the same period at 370 bps .

Analysts said at least another 100-150 basis point fall in banks' CDS prices would be necessary for the longer-term funding markets to be accessible.

With banks having deleveraged somewhat since the 2008 financial crisis, it may not be crucial for them to issue bonds this year, but next year the issue may become more serious.

"If the market doesn't open, then the ECB has to continue providing liquidity but also maybe it, or the EFSF, decide to start buying senior debt to put a floor under levels ," said SG's Mann.

"Even if the EFSF potentially started guaranteeing issues it wouldn't be a panacea for long,"

The EFSF -- the European Financial Stability Facility -- is the euro zone's rescue vehicle. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)