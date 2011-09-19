* Euro zone meeting in Poland disappoints

* Cheers of concerted central bank move fading, stress still high

* Financial stress fuelling ECB rate cut bets

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 19 The latest failure of euro zone policymakers to take new measures to curb the debt crisis pushed dollar funding costs higher in interbank markets on Monday and fuelled a rally in euro interest rate futures.

The easing of dollar funding strains seen after last week's concerted action by major central banks to reintroduce three-month dollar tenders came to a stop on Monday, with investors unnerved by the possibility of a messy near-term Greek default.

The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap, which falls when dollars are harder to find, was last quoted at minus 94 basis points, compared to -89.5 bps on Friday. The swap rose some 35 bps last week.

"The central banks' move added an extra layer of security ... but the euro zone is lurching closer to a very big crisis," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS, adding that the euro/dollar FX basis swap was likely to widen again if Greek default fears intensified.

A Reuters poll showed 11 of 21 traders expected the take up by banks at next month's three-month dollar tender to lie between $1 billion and $5 billion while six expected it to be less than $1 billion.

JPMorgan strategists said the wide levels of the basis swap could make it attractive for European non-financial companies, which have access to dollar debt markets but need euro funding, to issue dollar bonds and swap the funds for euros in the cross currency market.

This would eventually ease downward pressure on the basis swap rate.

Three-month dollar Libor fixed at its highest in more than a year at 0.3525 percent compared to 0.35133 percent on Friday, with the spread against overnight index swaps also widening by 2 bps on the day to 27 bps.

There was little trade in dollar funding markets with maturities over one week and traders said volumes were not significantly different from last week.

"The picture hasn't changed too much (after the central banks' move)," one trader said, adding that banks were also reluctant to let go of cash before quarter-end.

The iTraxx senior financials credit default swap index also rose by about 20 bps to 282.14 bps.

EURIBOR FUTURES UP

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rose by up to 6 basis points on the 2012 strip after falling last week, indicating lower market-implied future interest rates, due to expectations that financial stress will hit the euro zone economy and the European Central Bank will eventually have to cut rates.

Adding fuel to monetary easing bets, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Monday the outlook for the global economy had deteriorated rapidly.

The forward overnight Eonia curve is pricing in about 35 bps of cuts by the end of the year, with a 25 bps cut almost fully priced in for the next meeting, according to BNP Paribas calculations.

BNP Paribas strategist Alessandro Tentori said the iTraxx senior financials index, which is higher than at the peak of the Lehman crisis, illustrated a level of stress that may warrant a cut in interest rates of more than 25 bps.

If financial stress increased further the ECB could move to cut rates by 50 bps, he said.

"A no-change move or a 50 bps cut are both more probable than a 25 bps cut," Tentori said. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)