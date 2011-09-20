* S&P downgrade of Italy adds to nervousness over debt crisis

* Interbank costs, euro/dollar basis swap deteriorates

* Chinese banks pile on pressure on French banks

LONDON, Sept 20 Money market strains worsened on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating and the Bank of China halted foreign exchange swaps with several European banks, stoking fears the debt crisis could cripple the financial sector.

Euro zone bank borrowing at the European Central Bank's weekly tender surged to 201 billion euros, the highest in seven months in a sign of growing stress in the sector.

The cost of raising cash in the repo market using Italian BTPs as collateral rose to 80-90 basis points over that for German debt from 60 bps on Monday after S&P cut Italy's rating by one notch.

"The move we've seen in the repo market is coming from fears about lending bank to bank and that needs to abate before peripheral funding levels start to drop," a money market trader said.

"The downgrade of Italy didn't help because you have the potential of cash spreads going wider. That (means) margins are going to be pushed up by the central counterparities and you would just get the negative feedback loop again," he said.

Three-month dollar Libor edged up to its highest in more than a year at 0.35500 percent and the premium for European banks to swap euros into dollars also rose.

The Bank of China, a big market-maker in China's onshore foreign exchange market, has stopped forex forwards and swaps trading with several European banks due to the euro zone debt crisis, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sources, however, only identified French lenders Societe Generale , Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas . as among the affected banks.

On the dollar Libor panel, Credit Agricole's indicated cost of borrowing was among the highest at 0.425 percent with those for BNP Paribas and Societe Generale also above the average fixing on Tuesday.

Another Chinese bank had also halted interest rate swaps trading with some European banks, a source at the bank said, indicating Chinese lenders had joined the ranks of institutions cutting exposure to the euro zone.

UNWIND

The easing of dollar funding strains seen after last week's action by major central banks to reintroduce three-month dollar tenders unwound further.

The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap, which falls when dollars are harder to find, was last quoted at minus 96 basis points, compared with -89.5 bps on Friday.

Some traders said the prospect of the central bank liquidity backstops could prevent deterioration to levels seen in the aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse in 2008 though their sustained use could pile more pressure on interbank lending.

"If we see increased and persistent use of the liquidity facilities, we would expect this to trigger another deterioration in sentiment towards banks, and a rewidening of the basis swap," Citigroup strategists said in a note. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)