* S&P downgrade of Italy adds to nervousness over debt
crisis
* Interbank costs, euro/dollar basis swap deteriorates
* Chinese banks pile on pressure on French banks
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 20 Money market strains worsened on
Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating and
the Bank of China halted foreign exchange swaps with several
European banks, stoking fears the debt crisis could cripple the
financial sector.
Euro zone bank borrowing at the European Central Bank's
weekly tender surged to 201 billion euros, the highest in seven
months in a sign of growing stress in the sector.
The cost of raising cash in the repo market using Italian
BTPs as collateral rose to 80-90 basis points over that for
German debt from 60 bps on Monday after S&P cut Italy's rating
by one notch.
"The move we've seen in the repo market is coming from fears
about lending bank to bank and that needs to abate before
peripheral funding levels start to drop," a money market trader
said.
"The downgrade of Italy didn't help because you have the
potential of cash spreads going wider. That (means) margins are
going to be pushed up by the central counterparities and you
would just get the negative feedback loop again," he said.
Three-month dollar Libor edged up to its highest
in more than a year at 0.35500 percent and the premium for
European banks to swap euros into dollars also rose.
The Bank of China, a big market-maker in China's onshore
foreign exchange market, has stopped forex forwards and swaps
trading with several European banks due to the euro zone debt
crisis, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
The sources, however, only identified French lenders Societe
Generale , Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas
. as among the affected banks.
On the dollar Libor panel, Credit Agricole's indicated cost
of borrowing was among the highest at 0.425 percent with those
for BNP Paribas and Societe Generale also above the average
fixing on Tuesday.
Another Chinese bank had also halted interest rate swaps
trading with some European banks, a source at the bank said,
indicating Chinese lenders had joined the ranks of institutions
cutting exposure to the euro zone.
UNWIND
The easing of dollar funding strains seen after last week's
action by major central banks to reintroduce three-month dollar
tenders unwound further.
The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap, which
falls when dollars are harder to find, was last quoted at minus
96 basis points, compared with -89.5 bps on Friday.
Some traders said the prospect of the central bank liquidity
backstops could prevent deterioration to levels seen in the
aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse in 2008 though their
sustained use could pile more pressure on interbank lending.
"If we see increased and persistent use of the liquidity
facilities, we would expect this to trigger another
deterioration in sentiment towards banks, and a rewidening of
the basis swap," Citigroup strategists said in a note.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)