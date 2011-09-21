* Premium to swap interest rate payments from euro to dlr
high
* European banks' exposure to peripheral debt in focus
* Measure of financial stress elevated as IMF warns on banks
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 21 The premium for swapping
interest rate payments in euros into dollars remained elevated
on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sounded a
warning on European banks' capital.
The IMF said the crisis had increased European banks' risk
exposure by 300 billion euros and they needed to recapitalise to
ensure they can weather potential losses. .
One day after a surprise cut to Italy's ratings, investors
were increasingly worried about European banks' exposure to
peripheral debt -- a concern that has in recent months made it
more costly for them to obtain dollar funding.
Three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swaps, which
fall when dollars are harder to find , were
quoted around -101 bps having reached -89 bps on Sept. 15, when
central banks around the world last week said they would
coordinate to boost dollar funding for European banks.
Analysts, meanwhile, expected little impact from a possible
modest monetary easing from the Federal Reserve since it would
involve rebalancing the central bank's portfolio rather than
adding fresh dollars into the system.
"As long as there is fear in the market that there could be
at some point a write-down in peripheral bonds and that can
affect the balance sheet of European banks, we will continue to
see stress in the basis swap," said Alessando Giansati,
strategist at ING.
One bank borrowed $500 million via the ECB seven-day dollar
swap line, the third time the line has been used since
mid-August.
GREECE
The three-month spread between euro Libor rates and
overnight index swap rates -- another
indicator of financial stress -- rose to 77 bps from 73 bps. It
hit its highest since early 2009 at around 79 bps on Sept. 12.
This partly reflected concern that even if Greece gets the
next tranche of its bailout aid it will not be able to avoid
default, with far-reaching repercussions bonds from other
peripheral euro zone states.
The Greek cabinet was expected to outline major public
sector layoffs, more spending cuts and tax increases on
Wednesday to secure the bailout cash, without which the country
could run out of money within weeks.
"Greece will likely pledge sufficient austerity measures in
order to release the next slice of aid but that's only the
battle," Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank, said.
"The wider war will continue to rage on and concerns over
the sustainability longer term of the Greek debt situation will
in no way be addressed by the release of the next tranche."
Efforts to improve funding, like those taken last week, can
"temporarily mask the symptoms but they don't actually address
the illness and the illness is uncertainty as to the value of
European bank assets against the backdrop of the ongoing debt
crisis," he said.
McGuire said a more dovish Federal Reserve could offer money
markets short-term relief by improving broader market sentiment
but that would be short-lived.
The U.S. central bank appeared set to try to push long-term
borrowing costs lower by rebalancing its $2.8 trillion portfolio
of bond holdings to weight it more heavily to longer-term
securities. .
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)