By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 21 The premium for swapping interest rate payments in euros into dollars remained elevated on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sounded a warning on European banks' capital.

The IMF said the crisis had increased European banks' risk exposure by 300 billion euros and they needed to recapitalise to ensure they can weather potential losses. .

One day after a surprise cut to Italy's ratings, investors were increasingly worried about European banks' exposure to peripheral debt -- a concern that has in recent months made it more costly for them to obtain dollar funding.

Three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swaps, which fall when dollars are harder to find , were quoted around -101 bps having reached -89 bps on Sept. 15, when central banks around the world last week said they would coordinate to boost dollar funding for European banks.

Analysts, meanwhile, expected little impact from a possible modest monetary easing from the Federal Reserve since it would involve rebalancing the central bank's portfolio rather than adding fresh dollars into the system.

"As long as there is fear in the market that there could be at some point a write-down in peripheral bonds and that can affect the balance sheet of European banks, we will continue to see stress in the basis swap," said Alessando Giansati, strategist at ING.

One bank borrowed $500 million via the ECB seven-day dollar swap line, the third time the line has been used since mid-August.

GREECE

The three-month spread between euro Libor rates and overnight index swap rates -- another indicator of financial stress -- rose to 77 bps from 73 bps. It hit its highest since early 2009 at around 79 bps on Sept. 12.

This partly reflected concern that even if Greece gets the next tranche of its bailout aid it will not be able to avoid default, with far-reaching repercussions bonds from other peripheral euro zone states.

The Greek cabinet was expected to outline major public sector layoffs, more spending cuts and tax increases on Wednesday to secure the bailout cash, without which the country could run out of money within weeks.

"Greece will likely pledge sufficient austerity measures in order to release the next slice of aid but that's only the battle," Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank, said.

"The wider war will continue to rage on and concerns over the sustainability longer term of the Greek debt situation will in no way be addressed by the release of the next tranche."

Efforts to improve funding, like those taken last week, can "temporarily mask the symptoms but they don't actually address the illness and the illness is uncertainty as to the value of European bank assets against the backdrop of the ongoing debt crisis," he said.

McGuire said a more dovish Federal Reserve could offer money markets short-term relief by improving broader market sentiment but that would be short-lived.

The U.S. central bank appeared set to try to push long-term borrowing costs lower by rebalancing its $2.8 trillion portfolio of bond holdings to weight it more heavily to longer-term securities. .

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)