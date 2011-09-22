* Markets price in ECB cuts as Fed eases

* No let-up for bank funding strains

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 22 Markets extended bets on Thursday on a euro zone interest rate cut, with analysts saying the latest bout of easing by the Federal Reserve and signs the Bank of England will follow suit left the European Central Bank looking behind the curve.

Markets fully price in a rate cut in October and almost two by year-end, according to forward overnight indexed swap rates.

"The ECB in many ways moved too early to raise rates and now the market is clearly looking for a reversal by the ECB," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green.

However the ECB has only indicated it will not hike again soon and analysts say a policy reversal is unlikely next month.

The Fed warned on Wednesday of significant risks to the already weak U.S. economy and launched a new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs , while the BoE opened the door to another round of asset purchases.

"Dependent on monetary policy only, with what the BoE indicated and the Fed did yesterday, that brings the ECB clearly behind the curve," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Euro zone economic data is resolutely gloomy, with the private sector contracting for the first time in two years, and the escalating euro zone debt crisis making it increasingly difficult for banks to raise funds.

Negative headlines and rising signs of stress are amplifying a negative feedback loop, making funding for banks ever more tricky.

The International Monetary Fund warned on Wednesday that European banks need to recapitalise as the debt crisis had increased risk exposures by 300 billion euros . As a result, take-up of funds from the ECB jumped this week.

In longer-term financing markets, it is almost three months since a European bank launched a senior bond deal -- the first rolling quarter without such a deal since at least 1999, Societe Generale said.

The ECB has taken steps to ease funding stresses, last week reinstating three-month dollar swap lines with the Fed and tweaking its rules on which securities banks can use to secure funding.

"The ECB decision...to widen the collateral which banks can use...underscores the stress in the system and how they are tyring to help liquidity, particularly in the absence of swift fiscal responses to the sovereign crisis," Morgan Stanley strategists said.

Deutsche Bank's finance chief said on Wednesday that banks were almost unable to obtain short-term financing from peers without offering collateral at the moment -- a view echoed by money market traders in recent weeks.

HAVES AND HAVE NOTS

"There is still a strong risk aversion and even day-to-day lending has been curtailed somewhat recently, leading to an ever increasing gap between the haves and the have nots," said ICAP senior broker Kevin Pearce, referring to those banks that could borrow easily and those that found it harder.

While most overnight trades were still being done around the Eonia rate -- currently just above 1 percent -- some bids were coming in higher, he added.

The spread of three-month Libor rates over equivalent maturitiy overnight indexed swap rates -- a measure of market stress -- stood close to recent highs just below 80 basis point.

In the dollar funding market, the three-month cross-currency basis -- which widens as dollar funding strains rise -- was close to its widest level since the 2008 financial crisis, at minus 113 bps, compared with around -90 on Monday.

Markets will be watching if banks increase their take-up of three-month euro funds from the ECB next week, when 132 billion euros of loans mature.

"If things are as bad as expected then you'd expect to see continuing demand for weekly funds and more demand for three-month money," said Credit Agricole's Green. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)