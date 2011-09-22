* Markets price in ECB cuts as Fed eases
* No let-up for bank funding strains
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 22 Markets extended bets on
Thursday on a euro zone interest rate cut, with analysts saying
the latest bout of easing by the Federal Reserve and signs the
Bank of England will follow suit left the European Central Bank
looking behind the curve.
Markets fully price in a rate cut in October and almost two
by year-end, according to forward overnight indexed swap rates.
"The ECB in many ways moved too early to raise rates and now
the market is clearly looking for a reversal by the ECB," said
Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green.
However the ECB has only indicated it will not hike again
soon and analysts say a policy reversal is unlikely next month.
The Fed warned on Wednesday of significant risks to the
already weak U.S. economy and launched a new plan to lower
long-term borrowing costs , while the BoE opened
the door to another round of asset purchases.
"Dependent on monetary policy only, with what the BoE
indicated and the Fed did yesterday, that brings the ECB clearly
behind the curve," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC
Capital Markets.
Euro zone economic data is resolutely gloomy, with the
private sector contracting for the first time in two years,
and the escalating euro zone debt crisis making
it increasingly difficult for banks to raise funds.
Negative headlines and rising signs of stress are amplifying
a negative feedback loop, making funding for banks ever more
tricky.
The International Monetary Fund warned on Wednesday that
European banks need to recapitalise as the debt crisis had
increased risk exposures by 300 billion euros .
As a result, take-up of funds from the ECB jumped this week.
In longer-term financing markets, it is almost three months
since a European bank launched a senior bond deal -- the first
rolling quarter without such a deal since at least 1999, Societe
Generale said.
The ECB has taken steps to ease funding stresses, last week
reinstating three-month dollar swap lines with the Fed and
tweaking its rules on which securities banks can use to secure
funding.
"The ECB decision...to widen the collateral which banks can
use...underscores the stress in the system and how they are
tyring to help liquidity, particularly in the absence of swift
fiscal responses to the sovereign crisis," Morgan Stanley
strategists said.
Deutsche Bank's finance chief said on Wednesday that banks
were almost unable to obtain short-term financing from peers
without offering collateral at the moment -- a
view echoed by money market traders in recent weeks.
HAVES AND HAVE NOTS
"There is still a strong risk aversion and even day-to-day
lending has been curtailed somewhat recently, leading to an ever
increasing gap between the haves and the have nots," said ICAP
senior broker Kevin Pearce, referring to those banks that could
borrow easily and those that found it harder.
While most overnight trades were still being done around the
Eonia rate -- currently just above 1 percent -- some bids were
coming in higher, he added.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over equivalent
maturitiy overnight indexed swap rates -- a measure of market
stress -- stood close to recent highs just below 80 basis point.
In the dollar funding market, the three-month cross-currency
basis -- which widens as dollar funding strains
rise -- was close to its widest level since the 2008 financial
crisis, at minus 113 bps, compared with around -90 on Monday.
Markets will be watching if banks increase their take-up of
three-month euro funds from the ECB next week, when 132 billion
euros of loans mature.
"If things are as bad as expected then you'd expect to see
continuing demand for weekly funds and more demand for
three-month money," said Credit Agricole's Green.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)