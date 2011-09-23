* Increased speculation of a 50 bps rate cut by the ECB
* Bets grow that ECB may have to tackle crisis alone
* Downward pressure to continue on money market rates
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 23 Euro zone short-term interest
rates inched lower on Friday and could fall further as talk of a
Greek default gathers pace, increasing pressure on the European
Central Bank to provide abundant liquidity and possibly slash
rates.
Traders of all asset classes are increasingly speculating
that the ECB could cut rates in a bold 50 basis point move in
October, reversing this year's two rate hikes, although the bank
has only signalled a pause in its hiking cycle.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rallied by up to 10 bps on the
2011-2012 strip, implying lower future interest rates, while
interbank stress indicators continued to edge higher after
Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos was quoted as
saying an orderly default was being considered.
With euro zone politicians showing no signs they have a plan
to resolve the crisis, markets are increasingly banking on more
action from the ECB.
That is fuelling expectations the ECB will cut rates back to
a record low 1 percent before the end of the year and possibly
introduce new liquidity facilities, ease collateral rules
further, or step up their government bond purchases. Any of
these would lead to lower money market rates.
"A number of the solutions with respect to the European
sovereign debt crisis are quite hard economically, politically
and perhaps legally to put into practice," said Ken Dickson,
investment director for FX and money markets at Standard Life,
which manages assets worth 157 billion pounds.
"So the bulk of the support for these problems is going to
come from the ECB and the ... bond buying programme. In effect
through time ... that will be the European version of
quantitative easing."
Dickson expects the ECB to cut rates by 25 basis points by
the end of the year, but he is unsure whether the bank's
outgoing president Jean-Claude Trichet will do it himself at the
October meeting or will leave it to his successor Mario Draghi.
The forward overnight EONIA curve is fully
pricing in a 25 basis point reduction in October and some
chances for a deeper reduction by the end of the year, analysts
said.
SCENARIOS
Societe Generale's head of fixed income strategy Vincent
Chaigneau interprets the Eonia curve as pricing in equal chances
for each of the three October meeting scenarios -- flat rates, a
25 bps cut or a 50 bps cut.
"We like being positioned for a 50 bps cut over the next two
meetings, which would bring the November meeting (Eonia forward
rate) to between 0.40 and 0.50 percent," he said, adding that
longer-dated Eonia forwards also had room to fall.
The rate is currently quoted at 0.53 percent. Chaigneau, who
said the November Eonia rate would trade closer to 0.40 percent
if the ECB also reintroduced one-year unlimited euro liquidity
tenders, recommended stops at 0.62 percent.
A Group of 20 statement pledging to "take all necessary
action to preserve the stability of the banking system" has
fuelled speculation of more liquidity measures in the future.
"I have heard some chatter today of a two-year (cash tender)
and -- although it would be a hugely positive step -- a tender
of this duration is maybe a step too far," one trader said.
"(But)I would not be ruling anything out at the moment, with
the need for urgent action becoming more apparent day by day."
Traders also said investors were looking to place bets on
cross currency basis swaps widening further out along the curve,
with longer dates not protected by the recent reintroduction of
three-month dollar tenders by the ECB.
The three-month FX basis swap was minus 110
bps, 3 bps tighter from Thursday's widest level, while the
5-year hit an almost three-year low of -46.25 bps on Friday, 2
bps wider from the previous day.
Commerzbank's rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder expects the
dollar tenders to cap the three-month FX basis swap within a
-105 to -110 bps range.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Catherine
Evans)