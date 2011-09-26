* Markets increasingly look for 50 bps ECB rate cut
* Longer-term liquidity provision not seen enough
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 26 Money markets are anticipating
crisis-fighting measures from the ECB when it meets next week
but while additional liquidity provision or even an interest
rate cut could ease funding concerns, they would do little to
tackle underlying concerns.
Markets are moving closer to pricing in a 50 basis point
interest rate cut from the European Central Bank -- which would
reverse its tightening moves earlier this year -- and
expectations are growing the ECB will offer banks 12-month loans
as it did at the height of the financial crisis.
Policymakers have indicated that the 1-year tender
operations could be reintroduced to help banks with longer-term
financing and reduce jitters in the market.
"It might buy (the banks) time but it doesn't buy them
solvency," said Morgan Stanley's head of European rate strategy
Laurence Mutkin.
"The first time around the 1-year tender was useful because
it was about banks' access to liquidity, but now the question is
about what assets are on the banks' balance sheets."
Banks have again found that funding markets are drying up --
from short-term money markets to longer-term bond markets -- on
fears over exposure to euro zone sovereign debt with no clear
solution to the crisis coming from political leaders.
"My view would be that there is not a liquidity crisis in
European banks," said Russell Silberston, head of global
interest rates at Investec Asset Management, who manages about
$31 billion globally.
"You can buy as much money as you need at the ECB against
pretty much rubbish collateral," he said. "Therefore, there is
not a liquidity crisis, there is a solvency crisis with European
banks."
Whereas, it had been the peripheral banks in Greece,
Portugal and Ireland that had had funding problems, French banks
have been in the firing line recently because of their high
exposure to Greece and Italy.
Bank of France data shows the country's banks doubled their
borrowing at the ECB's longer-term financing operations to
around 31 billion euros in the maintenance period ending on
Sept. 13, levels not seen since late 2010.
"No covered bonds have been issued by European banks in
September and repo markets' depth and liquidity are worsening,"
says JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.
"It thus seems likely that French banks raised their
borrowing from the ECB further in the current maintenance
period."
Measures of stress in funding markets remain at levels not
seen since the height of the 2008/2009 financial crisis, and
there has not been a single senior bond issue from a euro zone
bank for almost three months, the first rolling quarter without
an issue since at least 1999.
"We believe it is now unlikely that funding markets can be
opened for enough euro zone banks, at sufficient scale and at an
affordable cost, without some form of policy intervention," UBS
strategists said in a note.
Another option is for the ECB to reactivate its covered bond
programme, which bought 60 billion euros of paper over 12 months
from July 2009.
Societe Generale calculated that issuance soared to an
average of 17 billion euros a month from an average of around 4
billion euros in the months before the programme commenced.
But the programme is also about liquidity, rather than
capital provision.
"It's a case of sticking plasters everywhere, but no surgeon
in sight," said SG credit strategist Suki Mann.
RATE CUT?
ECB policymaker Yves Mersch said on Monday that speculation
of a sharp cut in interest rates next month was "wild", but
colleague Ewald Nowotny said it could not be ruled out, and
markets were increasingly pricing in such a move.
Pricing based on forward overnight Eonia swap rates showed
expectations of a 25 basis point cut and over halfway to pricing
in a further 25 basis points.
Banks including JPMorgan and RBS have changed their official
call to a 50 basis point cut in October while other analysts see
it as an increasing possibility.
"(The ECB) need to cut by 50 basis points, not even in
October, but today or tomorrow," said BNP Paribas rate
strategist Matteo Regesta.
"It's not to do with inflation, but the adverse outlook
between the financial and real economy, which is building
negative momentum day after day."
Benchmark three-month Euribor and euro Libor
rates have ticked lower on bets the ECB would ease
policy, while excess liquidity remains high and Euribor interest
rate futures <0#FEI:> have rallied.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Susan
Fenton)