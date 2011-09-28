* Demand for 3-month euros from ECB picks up

* Sees less bidders; some may wait for potential 1-year euro tenders

* One bank takes small amount of one-week dollars from ECB

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 28 Demand for European Central Bank cash rose at a tender for three-month loans on Wednesday, indicating continued stress in bank-to-bank lending markets and fuelling speculation about the reintroduction of emergency one-year euro liquidity.

The interbank market, whose collapse was at the heart of the 2008 financial crisis, is being watched for signs that the euro zone's debt troubles is triggering similar turmoil.

Commercial banks took 140.6 billion euros at the ECB's 84-day operation compared to 135 billion in a Reuters poll and 132.2 billion maturing from June. On Tuesday, demand for one-week cash was the highest since February.

"The end of the quarter can explain that and also this is still pointing to some stress in the market for term liquidity ... (finding) cash especially beyond one-week or two-weeks remains quite difficult," said Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

"The market is expecting now that the ECB could deliver ultra-long tenders, such as one-year."

The number of bidders dropped to 214 from 265, meaning that those who rolled over their loans faced increased stress, while analysts said the rest may have saved their collateral for a one-year tender that markets expect the ECB will introduce again at its October meeting.

Banks usually need more liquidity at the turn of the quarter to balance their books. This is why euro overnight Eonia rates have risen gradually in recent days, to fix at 1.071 percent on Tuesday.

But that level looks elevated given that excess liquidity is close to its highest levels in more than a year -- at about 180 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

"(The Eonia level) should be monitored through the next week, as it either signals a heightening of credit risk or simply reflects additional funding needs over quarter-end," said Elaine Lin, an interest rate strategist at Morgan Stanley.

If it is just a matter of quarter-end stress, Lin expects Eonia to drop below 1 percent at the start of October. BNP Paribas' Jacq expects a decline to between 0.85 and 0.90 percent.

Euribor futures fell by up to 7 bps across the 2011-2012 strip <0#FEI:>, implying higher future market interest rates, after German inflation surprised on the upside and ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said the bank's monetary policy was an "anchor of stability".

Money markets were still broadly expecting a 25 bps cut in the ECB's base rates in October and another such cut by year-end, analysts said.

TENSE BUT NO PANIC

One bank took $500 million in U.S. dollar funds from the ECB at Wednesday's one-week dollar tender, the same amount as last week, with analysts speculating that it may be just one small bank rolling over the sum.

Analysts say the fact that the take-up at dollar tenders is not increasing is a positive sign, but there was no room for complacency.

"Things are tense but it doesn't seem to be a wildly, completely-out-of-control, blind panic," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green.

"We are concerned about what is going on with the dollar funding, but we are not extremely concerned. The situation is obviously uncomfortable for European banks and much will depend on the rescue efforts at a sovereign level."

The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap , which widens when dollar funding strains intensify, remained at wide levels of below minus 100 basis points, flat on the day. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Patrick Graham)