* Demand for 3-month euros from ECB picks up
* Sees less bidders; some may wait for potential 1-year euro
tenders
* One bank takes small amount of one-week dollars from ECB
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 28 Demand for European Central Bank
cash rose at a tender for three-month loans on Wednesday,
indicating continued stress in bank-to-bank lending markets and
fuelling speculation about the reintroduction of emergency
one-year euro liquidity.
The interbank market, whose collapse was at the heart of the
2008 financial crisis, is being watched for signs that the euro
zone's debt troubles is triggering similar turmoil.
Commercial banks took 140.6 billion euros at the ECB's
84-day operation compared to 135 billion in a Reuters poll and
132.2 billion maturing from June. On Tuesday, demand for
one-week cash was the highest since February.
"The end of the quarter can explain that and also this is
still pointing to some stress in the market for term liquidity
... (finding) cash especially beyond one-week or two-weeks
remains quite difficult," said Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at
BNP Paribas.
"The market is expecting now that the ECB could deliver
ultra-long tenders, such as one-year."
The number of bidders dropped to 214 from 265, meaning that
those who rolled over their loans faced increased stress, while
analysts said the rest may have saved their collateral for a
one-year tender that markets expect the ECB will introduce again
at its October meeting.
Banks usually need more liquidity at the turn of the quarter
to balance their books. This is why euro overnight Eonia rates
have risen gradually in recent days, to fix at 1.071
percent on Tuesday.
But that level looks elevated given that excess liquidity
is close to its highest levels in more than a year
-- at about 180 billion euros, according to Reuters
calculations.
"(The Eonia level) should be monitored through the next
week, as it either signals a heightening of credit risk or
simply reflects additional funding needs over quarter-end," said
Elaine Lin, an interest rate strategist at Morgan Stanley.
If it is just a matter of quarter-end stress, Lin expects
Eonia to drop below 1 percent at the start of October. BNP
Paribas' Jacq expects a decline to between 0.85 and 0.90
percent.
Euribor futures fell by up to 7 bps across the 2011-2012
strip <0#FEI:>, implying higher future market interest rates,
after German inflation surprised on the upside
and ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said the bank's monetary
policy was an "anchor of stability".
Money markets were still broadly expecting a 25 bps cut in
the ECB's base rates in October and another such cut by
year-end, analysts said.
TENSE BUT NO PANIC
One bank took $500 million in U.S. dollar funds from the ECB
at Wednesday's one-week dollar tender, the same amount as last
week, with analysts speculating that it may be just one small
bank rolling over the sum.
Analysts say the fact that the take-up at dollar tenders is
not increasing is a positive sign, but there was no room for
complacency.
"Things are tense but it doesn't seem to be a wildly,
completely-out-of-control, blind panic," said Credit Agricole
rate strategist Orlando Green.
"We are concerned about what is going on with the dollar
funding, but we are not extremely concerned. The situation is
obviously uncomfortable for European banks and much will depend
on the rescue efforts at a sovereign level."
The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap
, which widens when dollar funding strains
intensify, remained at wide levels of below minus 100 basis
points, flat on the day.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Patrick Graham)