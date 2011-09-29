* October rate cut not fully priced in anymore on Eonia curve

* Euro zone CPI data on Friday could trigger further steepening

* Eonia rates under upward pressure at quarter-end

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 29 Money market investors have backed off from pricing in a cut in European Central Bank borrowing costs in October, raising forward interest rates and bringing their bets more into line with the bulk of economists.

A deterioration in sentiment last week and some high profile calls for a sharp cut in the ECB's main rates had tempted markets to price in fully a 25 basis point reduction for next week.

But rhetoric from ECB officials has played against that idea and data on inflation and German unemployment also added to the case against what would be a dramatic U-turn at ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet's final meeting.

RBC Capital Markets rate strategist Norbert Aul estimates the Eonia rate forwards curve is now pricing in only a 10-15 bps rise in October from more than 25 bps last week.

"It is not only because of the German inflation. We have a little bit of a brighter picture, different options are being discussed behind closed doors at the moment," Aul said.

"ECB council members during the past days indicated that the ECB is unlikely to decide more than further liquidity measures at most."

Reuters polling indicates the bank will cut at latest in the first quarter and money market traders said the overall feeling in the market is still that the ECB will cut rates soon.

"There's been a lot of volatility, but liquidity is very thin and the ECB are very difficult to read," one trader said.

"At the moment people are pushing their bets that the ECB is going to cut aggressively down the curve to January or February where we have about 30 bps. They see that as a better bet."

If euro zone inflation rises on Friday, the Eonia and Euribor curves could steepen further.

"The spread between the September 2013 and December 2011 Euribor futures contract is very flat at 20 bps," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

"If the euro flash (inflation) on Friday will have the same pickup, the odds for an ECB rate cut will decrease and it will drive a further steepening in the money market curve".

BITS AND PIECES

The overnight Eonia rate fixed virtually flat at 1.069 percent -- a rate that is considered high given that markets lie on hefty excess liquidity levels of around 187 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

Analysts said Eonia was worth monitoring closely next week. If it does not fall, it means that the upward pressure is fuelled by increased interbank stress, not just by the fact that banks usually need more liquidity to balance their books at the turn of the quarter.

But traders said they did not notice a significant rise in interbank stress.

"It (Eonia) probably should be lower than it is, but it's quarter-end, and it is tightening things up a bit," the trader said. "It is more a repricing of risk than stress in money markets. Banks can lend to the ECB or if they lend in unsecured markets they need to be paid a premium for that."

He added most of the trades that go through the unsecured cash market were overnight, while "bits and pieces" were going through with maturities of over one week. "But that's nothing new," he said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)