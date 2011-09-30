* ECB likely to deploy liquidity easing tools at policy meeting

* 12-month tender seen capping stress but not offering solution

* Dollar borrowing costs to remain high with crisis unresolved

By William James

LONDON, Sept 30 The European Central Bank is expected to take new steps next week to prevent the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis causing a banking sector funding crunch but has limited scope to address the underlying barriers to interbank lending.

A quarter that began with a rate hike and banks' reliance on ECB liquidity support near its lowest since mid-2009 looks set to end with calls for a steep rate cut and the likelihood that long-term emergency bank loans will be reintroduced.

The deterioration in banks' willingness to lend to each other stems from the spread of the crisis to Italy and the growing prospect of institutions needing to take large losses on Greek debt holdings.

Without addressing those problems, any ECB action at next Thursday's meeting was likely to prevent a freeze in interbank lending without stimulating a return to a better-functioning money market, analysts said.

"It's more likely to just stabilise things and stop things getting worse rather than turn them around," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FXPro in London.

"(The ECB) can deal with the liquidity side, but it doesn't have the tools to deal with solvency problems -- that's more down to EU leaders, bank regulation and all the rest of it."

Among the options at the ECB's disposal is the reintroduction of 12-month loan tenders which would allow banks to borrow as much as they need, providing greater certainty over funding.

This could improve the willingness of some stronger banks to lend into the wider economy but recent trends in borrowing from the ECB show many institutions are using existing liquidity offers simply to hoard cash as a safeguard, analysts said.

"This implies that the excess liquidity is not being used to increase front loading and build larger reserve buffers. Rather, banks are becoming less willing to lend out excess liquidity in the overnight market," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

The euro Libor-OIS measure of counterparty risk rose by 3 basis points on the day to 78 bps. At the beginning of July it stood at around 14 bps.

The cost of borrowing euros for three months from the unsecured interbank market rose to 1.495 percent, according to the latest Libor fixings .

Some are looking for the ECB to further support the bloc by cutting interest rates, but the prospect of a radical 50 bps cut -- as forecast by some major banks -- was slowly being priced out as data showed inflation remained above target.

The latest flash estimate for euro zone inflation was an above-forecast 3 percent, compared with the ECB's target of below, but close to, 2 percent.

DOLLAR STRESS

Major central banks have already agreed to provide greater access to dollar liquidity -- the focal point of the latest bout of stress -- by extending the maturity of dollar swap lines to three months.

The first tender takes place early next month and is expected to see modest demand from those banks no longer able to borrow from U.S. markets on anything more than a week-to-week basis.

But analysts said this was unlikely to ease the cost of swapping euros into dollars on the open market.

"U.S. banks still don't rely on the price that euro zone banks are discounting (peripheral) bonds so they are worried that they will need to take a huge hit," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

The three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap was last quoted at -110bps, only 5 bps off its most expensive levels since December 2008, seen earlier this month. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)