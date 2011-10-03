* Interbank rates up; Greek debt jitters offset liquidity pledge

* Premium to swap euros to dollars rises to Dec. 2008 levels

* ECB rate cut bets scaled back Thursday cut still priced in

* Eonia curve now pricing in 70 pct chance of 25 bps cut

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 3 Money market conditions tightened on Monday as mounting worries about a potential Greek default and signs of trouble at Franco-Belgian bank Dexia deepened concerns about the health of the euro zone financial sector.

Bank-to-bank rose as the stress in money markets overshadowed hopes the European borrowing costs Central Bank will unveil further liquidity measures and a possible 25 basis point rate cut at its policy meeting on Thursday.

Athens rattled financial markets after it said it will miss a deficit target set just months ago under a massive rescue package, showing even drastic steps may not be enough to avoid bankruptcy.

European equities fell almost 2 percent, led by the banking sector with shares in Dexia tumbling as much as 10 percent as its capital position looked stretched by its exposure to Greece.

Ratings agency Moody's said it was reviewing its ratings on the bank -- which has one of the largest exposures to Greece among overseas lenders -- for possible downgrade, citing concerns about its access to funds.

Adding to the pressure in the banking sector, a media report said the Federal Reserve Bank of New York may ask European banks for more detailed reports on liquidity as the U.S. scans for risks arising from the euro zone crisis.

The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap, which falls when dollars are harder to find, was last quoted at minus 115 basis points, its worst since December 2008. The swap has unwound most of the improvements made since major central banks reintroduced three-month dollar tenders earlier last month to ease dollar funding strains.

"The bad news (related to Greece) has increased and as long as that's still at the forefront of people's minds there'll be a continuation of strain and cross currency basis swaps will remain wide," a money markets trader said.

The London interbank offered rate for three-month dollars,, a benchmark rate for unsecured interbank lending set by a panel of 19 banks, fixed at a fresh 13-month high at 0.37761 percent .

French bank Credit Agricole, continued to indicate the highest cost of borrowing among the panel, at 0.44 percent.

ECB TO THE RESCUE?

Euro-priced interbank rates also rose, with three-month Libor at 1.49750 percent from 1.49500 while the equivalent Euribor rate climbed to its highest level in a month at 1.557 percent -- despite the prospect of additional cheap money coming down the pipe from the ECB.

"Apart from last week's liquidation of some positions into quarter-end because people needed cash, we still have a fair amount of risks priced in. I don't see any significant improvement in markets," said Alessandro Tentori, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

Uncertainty created by the debt crisis engulfing much of southern Europe has increased banks' reluctance to lend to each other and prompted many of them to stock up on ECB euro funding.

Banks took 208 billion euros in one-week funds last week, the highest volume since early February, plus a meaty 140 billion euros in three-month funding.

The deepening crisis has already forced the ECB back into emergency mode. It has reintroduced six-month euro funding, a measure it had previously mothballed, and extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations up until mid-January.

It is expected to reintroduce 12-month loan tenders and resume buying covered bonds after its policy meeting on Thursday to help banks struggling to access term lending.

Markets also still see a chance of a rate reduction, though traders have cut bets of a more aggressive easing than 25 basis points after euro zone inflation came in above forecast and well ahead of the ECB's target at 3 percent.

Eonia curves were now pricing in a 70 percent probability that the ECB will cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, according to BNP Paribas' Tentori, compared to 10 days ago when a cut was fully priced in.

Given those expectations, perhaps the greatest danger for money markets was if the ECB to keeps its interest rate and liquidity stance unchanged, some strategists said.

"In particular, stress on liquidity may rapidly resume, pushing banks' CDS to new record highs," BNP Paribas strategists said in a note. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by John Stonestreet)