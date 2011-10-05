* Measures of financial stress elevated despite EU pledges

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 5 Money market stresses stayed high on Wednesday, even as stock markets rebounded after pledges from European officials to safeguard banks.

Key measures of counterparty risk remained elevated a day after French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia became the first European bank to have to be bailed out due to the intractable euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government was ready to capitalise its banks if needed, a day after euro zone finance ministers promised to protect the sector.

But money market participants sought more details on what euro zone policymakers planned to do, given banks' exposure especially to debt issued by highly-indebted euro zone states whose economic outlook appears bleak.

"There were pretty scant details," Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro said.

"It was only really some warm words from euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg, (there) was nothing suggesting what they might be doing in terms of concrete action."

The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and overnight indexed swap rates -- an indicator of financial stress -- stood unchanged on the day at 73 basis points, compared with more than two-year highs around 80 bps in September and just 13 bps in early July.

"You would consider that the market is taking (talk of) plans regarding bank recapitalisation with a pinch of salt, given that during many points in this crisis we've had much in terms of promise and little in terms of substance," Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank said.

The U.S. equivalent also hovered close to its highest in more than a year at around 28 bps, unchanged from Tuesday.

In a clear sign of the source of stress, Greek credit default swaps priced in a more than 90 percent chance the country would default, though Italian CDS were barely changed after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating by three notches to Aa2.

ECB

Investors broadly expect the European Central Bank to unveil on Thursday plans to pump more liquidity into the market, probably by offering one-year funds to struggling banks -- a crisis tactic it last used at the end of 2009.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to keep interest rates steady, though some in money markets say it may cut in President Jean-Claude Trichet's last monetary policy meeting.

Smith at FxPro saw a 50-50 chance of a cut on Thursday and said such a move was fully priced in for November.

However, Simon Peck, rate strategist at RBS, said Eonia rates had recently been distorted and had moved away from fundamentals.

"There is a wide spread between the highest rate that has gone through and the lowest rate and that's been responsible for the volatility that we've seen and the recent disconnect from the (Eonia) levels that excess reserves would imply," Peck said.

This was making it increasingly hard for investors to use Eonia rates as a gauge of interest rate expectations, he said, adding the market was currently pricing in a cut of anywhere between 7 and 27 basis points on Thursday.

Eonia overnight rates were at 0.997 percent compared to 1.071 percent in the previous session.

Indeed Trichet could flag a rate cut during the news conference to pave the way for Bank of Italy Governor Mario Draghi who takes over from him by the end of the month.

