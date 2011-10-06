* ECB keeps interest rates on hold at 1.5 percent

* Lack of dovish signals sees expected central bank rates rise

* New liquidity measures welcome relief for peripheral banks

By William James

LONDON, Oct 6 Money markets began to price out the prospect of an imminent rate cut by the ECB after the bank's tone on inflation showed little change on Thursday, confounding those who had expected a swift move towards lower rates.

The European Central Bank held interest rates steady at 1.5 percent at its October policy-setting meeting and gave few signals a cut could follow next month.

However, the central bank did seek to calm banking sector liquidity concerns with the introduction of new, long-term tenders to provide cash to troubled lenders.

With markets expecting an easing bias from the meeting, Euribor futures fell during ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet's less dovish than expected statement.

The move implied a rise in the market's central bank rate expectations, backed up by a rise in short-dated German bond yields and euro swap rates .

"There was some expectation of a rate cut, which didn't come, or a relatively softer tone, but he hasn't changed his tone, and we have the same message as in September," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> fell across the 2011/12 curve, with the December contract down 11 ticks on the day at 98.645 compared to 98.75 before the news conference.

This left market players undecided on the exact timing of a rate reduction, but pricing suggested a cut was still expected before year end. Analysts said the Eonia curve suggested a 50-50 chance of a cut in November but that a 25 bps easing was fully discounted by December.

Earlier, the Bank of England announced 75 billion sterling of quantitative easing assets purchases in a bid to stimulate the economy and stave off recession. See

AWASH WITH LIQUIDITY

The ECB will conduct two tenders for 12- and 13-months loans later this year along with three-month operations into the first half of next year -- all of which will allow banks to borrow as much as they want.

The reintroduction of the 12-month tenders represents the latest step by the ECB to ease stress in money markets, where concerns about exposure to the euro zone periphery has curbed appetite to lend between banks.

"Our suspicion is that this is mainly targeted at helping the peripheral banks put their liquidity position on a stronger footing," Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder said.

The long-term loans were expected to draw demand from the region's weaker peripheral banks, but because the cost of the cash would increase if interest rates rose, speculative demand from stronger banks was likely to be subdued.

"This time around we have indexed operations so this limits the arbitrage opportunities and we won't have the huge demand we had, for example in mid-2009 when we had a fixed rate," Schroeder said.

In another effort to ease pressure on the banking sector, the ECB said it would purchase 40 billion euros of covered bonds -- a longer-term source of funding backed by assets such as mortgages and public sector loans. The ECB previously bought covered bonds between June 2009 to June 2010.

The ECB had previously said it would offer 3-month dollar loans later this month in a bid to counter the dwindling liquidity available from U.S. money market funds which have cut back on lending into the euro zone. (Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan)