* Interbank rates grind up on lack of detail on bank recap plan

* Demand for ECB liquidity seen remaining high this week

* Small banks expected to tap ECB's new three-month dollar loans

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 10 Bank-to-bank borrowing costs ground higher on Monday with funding market strains staying high on a lack of detail in European policymakers' plans to shield the region's banking system from the debt crisis.

Money markets shared little of the relief seen in riskier assets after French and German leaders pledged on Sunday to come up with a sustainable response to Greece's debt problems and ways to recapitalise banks before a G20 summit in early November.

German Chancellor Angela Mergel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy declined to give details of their plan. This, combined with the implosion of Belgian lender Dexia -- the first bank to fall victim to the two-year-old euro zone debt crisis -- kept interbank market stress high.

"It's all incredibly cautious and I don't think anything positive can be read into yesterday's pronouncment until we work out what the scale of the problem is, as it seems unclear, and the mechanism for recapitalising banks," a trader said.

"The unsecured markets are focused on the short term. It's expensive to borrow term funds and in the repo market term bids are a little bit harder to find," he added.

London interbank offered rates for three-month euros inched up to 1.50438 percent from 1.50375 percent while the equivalent dollar rate rose to a 14-month high of 0.39417 percent from 0.39111 percent.

Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, inched up to 1.567 percent from 1.566 percent.

These rates rose as growing concern about European banks' ability to withstand a potential Greek default outweighed new 12-month liquidity measures unveiled by the European Central Bank last week to help ease pressure in the banking sector.

Most of the cash that banks borrow from the ECB is parked straight back in its overnight facility, with figures on Monday showing dposits at a new 15-month high.

"There're still very elevated levels of stress in terms of liquidity and it's amazing to see that when the ECB decided in August to conduct a six-month tender the countries where demand came was not Greece, Ireland or Portugal but rather from France and the Netherlands," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq said.

"This means everybody is aware now that the liqudity question is the key and that's why we don't see at the moment so much easing in the stress. But the decision the ECB took last week is very constructive on that side," he added.

ECB THREE-MONTH DOLLAR TENDER EYED

The cost for European institutions to swap euros into dollar funding rose before the ECB's offer this week of three-month dollar loans. The three-month cross currency basis swap was bid around minus 101 bps from minus 95 bps on Friday.

Banks are expected to take up $5 billion euros from the tender, the first of three re-introduced by the bank to plug a dollar funding gap after U.S. money funds cut exposure to European banks as the sovereign debt crisis worsened.

The anticipated take-up compares with the $70 billion banks took up when three-month dollar tenders were first introduced in 2008. This is mainly because the rate at which the ECB offers dollars is considered expensive at Eonia plus 100 basis points and partly because most big European banks have already secured dollar funding for the next six months.

The spread between three-month Euribor and 3-month German Treasury bill yields -- a gauge of money markets strain -- is near its widest level since early 2009 around 123 bps and has sharply pulled away from the equivalent so-called dollar TED spread over the past month.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a graphic on the divergence between European and

U.S. TED spreads link.reuters.com/sev34s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Rabobank strategists said they expected the European TED spread to widen further until European policymakers come up with solutions to break the negative feedback loop between sovereigns and banks. (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; editing by Nigel Stephenson)