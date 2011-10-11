* Three-month Libor rates hover near highest in two months

* 3-month Euribor rates inch up

* Excess liquidity mire than 200 billion euros

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 11 Euro zone interbank lending rates remained elevated on Tuesday as fears that regional debt problems could spiral into a banking crisis led banks to build up greater liquidity buffers.

With a lack of detail in European leaders' promises to recapitalise the banking system, stress in money markets has remained high with banks increasingly reluctant to lend to each other.

The amount banks borrowed from the European Central Bank exceeded the central bank's forecast liquidity needs, leaving more than 200 billion euros of excess liquidity in the system, up from 140-150 billion euros at the beginning of the maintenance period that ended on Tuesday, analysts said.

"If you look at the excess liquidity levels now implied by the operations allotted today, you see that there is still a sense in the money market that liquidity in the private funding market is hard to come by for some people, so that they still have to rely on the ECB," Benjamin Schroeder, strategist at Commerzbank, said.

Euro zone interbank lending rates hovered near their highest in two months , with benchmark three-month euro Libor fixed at 1.50438 percent, unchanged from the previous session.

Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, ticked up to 1.57 percent from 1.567 percent. .

The general reluctance to lend "is evidenced by the fact that you have this credit tiering within Eonia markets, where some institutions are paying considerably more than others" Simon Peck, rate strategist at RBS said.

That is why over the past maintenance period Eonia rates have on average been higher than the excess liquidity would suggest, analysts say.

Overnight Eonia rates were at 0.89 percent on Oct. 10 down from 0.92 percent in the previous session.

"Also in that situation, the standard thing to do is to put the money on deposit with the ECB," Peck said.

Indeed, the ECB reported on Tuesday banks parked 270 billion euros at the ECB overnight. Excess market liquidity topped 210 billion euros on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations, the highest level since the end of June last year.

EONIA RATES

The ECB said last Thursday it would offer struggling banks two new injections of one-year funding -- a 12-month operation in late October and a 13-month one in December -- and resume its covered bond buying programme for a total of 40 billion euros.

Analysts say these measures are insufficient to address underlying solvency concerns related to the euro zone debt crisis.

But Peck said the ECB liquidity measures could, along with the size of the excess liquidity and growing discussions for the recapitalization of European banks, allow Eonia rates to return towards the usual maintenance period seasonal trend, with softer fixings to come.

However, Commerzbank's Schroeder expected Eonia fixings to remain elevated on average relative to what excess liquidity levels implied, because the difference between the rate at which good and bad bank names borrowed would remain wide as long as there was no concrete action by European policymakers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after talks on Sunday that they would unveil new measures in the coming weeks but gave few details.

"You will really have wait for the concrete recapitalisation of banks to see an effect here on money markets, overnight markets," Schroeder said. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)