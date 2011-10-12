* Banks borrow only $1.4 billion at ECB 3-month dollar loan
offer
* High cost of ECB swap caps demand after market rates ease
* Money mkt stress capped but more relief unlikely in near
term
By William James
LONDON, Oct 12 Low demand at the ECB's first
offer of long-term dollar funding since 2010 reflects the high
cost of borrowing from the central bank and shows that whilst
dollar funding remains scarce, most banks still have some market
access.
Banks borrowed $1.4 billion at the first of three dollar
liquidity offerings announced last month in a bid to stave off
pressure in money markets caused by a growing reluctance to lend
U.S. currency to euro zone banks.
The take-up was below the $5 billion predicted by a Reuters
poll of money market traders, but in line with many analysts'
view that the 1.08 percent rate and steep collateral haircuts
made the ECB funding expensive relative to market rates.
"It's not surprising to see a small demand because the
implied cost of obtaining that funding via the ECB is higher
than the market," said Morgan Stanley strategist Elaine Lin.
"It shows that there are only a limited number of banks that
are not able to get any market access. Anybody who has access
would rather use the market than the ECB."
Six banks bid for the three-month loans and one bidder
borrowed $500 million at the regular seven-day tender.
In September, U.S. money market funds' reluctance to lend to
euro zone banks because of exposures to troubled Greece grabbed
investors' attention, causing a spike in dollar funding costs
and a sharp fall in banking shares.
Since then the cost of swapping euros into dollars -- a key
barometer of market stress -- has eased off its most expensive
levels, in part thanks to the ECB's liquidity provision. The
three-month euro/dollarcross currency basis swap
last stood at around -90 basis points, compared to -115 bps on
Sept. 12.
BANKING RECAP RELIEF LIMITED
The decision to implement three-month dollar tenders along
with one-year euro liquidity offerings has capped the risk that
banks could face a reoccurance of the 2008 funding drought,
justifying a modest easing of prices, analysts said.
But further improvement in money market conditions --with
banks lending freely to each other, rather than depending on the
ECB --would require greater progress on plans to recapitalise
the region's banks, and was unlikely to come in the near term.
French and German leaders have pledged to introduce a
sweeping new plan by early November to shore up banks and draw a
line under Greece's worsening fiscal problems. Risk-appetite in
other assets classes has improved on the back of the promise,
but interbank markets remain more circumspect.
"I'd don't think (recapitalisations are) particularly
something that will ease funding costs for the remainder of this
year, even if we do get details fleshed out in the next week or
so before the G20 summit," said Simon Smith, chief economist at
FxPro in London.
"Such recapitalisation will take time... trying to raise
that capital before year-end will be difficult and so it will
fall into next year."
Highlighting the importance of interbank funding markets to
the wider economy, a lobby group of top European companies said
a repeat of the 2008 credit crunch could drive the region into
recession
Europe's continuing sovereign debt crisis was sapping the
continent's credibility and causing major businesses to worry
about making new investments, said Leif Johansson, chairman of
phone maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and head of the European
Roundtable of Industrialists
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Ron Askew)