By William James

LONDON, Oct 12 Low demand at the ECB's first offer of long-term dollar funding since 2010 reflects the high cost of borrowing from the central bank and shows that whilst dollar funding remains scarce, most banks still have some market access.

Banks borrowed $1.4 billion at the first of three dollar liquidity offerings announced last month in a bid to stave off pressure in money markets caused by a growing reluctance to lend U.S. currency to euro zone banks.

The take-up was below the $5 billion predicted by a Reuters poll of money market traders, but in line with many analysts' view that the 1.08 percent rate and steep collateral haircuts made the ECB funding expensive relative to market rates.

"It's not surprising to see a small demand because the implied cost of obtaining that funding via the ECB is higher than the market," said Morgan Stanley strategist Elaine Lin.

"It shows that there are only a limited number of banks that are not able to get any market access. Anybody who has access would rather use the market than the ECB."

Six banks bid for the three-month loans and one bidder borrowed $500 million at the regular seven-day tender.

In September, U.S. money market funds' reluctance to lend to euro zone banks because of exposures to troubled Greece grabbed investors' attention, causing a spike in dollar funding costs and a sharp fall in banking shares.

Since then the cost of swapping euros into dollars -- a key barometer of market stress -- has eased off its most expensive levels, in part thanks to the ECB's liquidity provision. The three-month euro/dollarcross currency basis swap last stood at around -90 basis points, compared to -115 bps on Sept. 12.

BANKING RECAP RELIEF LIMITED

The decision to implement three-month dollar tenders along with one-year euro liquidity offerings has capped the risk that banks could face a reoccurance of the 2008 funding drought, justifying a modest easing of prices, analysts said.

But further improvement in money market conditions --with banks lending freely to each other, rather than depending on the ECB --would require greater progress on plans to recapitalise the region's banks, and was unlikely to come in the near term.

French and German leaders have pledged to introduce a sweeping new plan by early November to shore up banks and draw a line under Greece's worsening fiscal problems. Risk-appetite in other assets classes has improved on the back of the promise, but interbank markets remain more circumspect.

"I'd don't think (recapitalisations are) particularly something that will ease funding costs for the remainder of this year, even if we do get details fleshed out in the next week or so before the G20 summit," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro in London.

"Such recapitalisation will take time... trying to raise that capital before year-end will be difficult and so it will fall into next year."

Highlighting the importance of interbank funding markets to the wider economy, a lobby group of top European companies said a repeat of the 2008 credit crunch could drive the region into recession

Europe's continuing sovereign debt crisis was sapping the continent's credibility and causing major businesses to worry about making new investments, said Leif Johansson, chairman of phone maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and head of the European Roundtable of Industrialists (Additional reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Ron Askew)