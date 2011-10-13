* ECB steps see cautious reopening of longer-term funding markets

* Sentiment improves in anticipation of grand plan

* But banks continue to hoard cash in new maintenance period

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 13 Steps by the European Central Bank last week to improve banks' access to funding are showing signs of fruition with the covered bond market reopening but much more is needed to restore confidence in the sector.

The ECB said last week it would buy up to 40 billion euros of covered bonds, adding to the 60 billion euros it bought through 2009-2010 after fears over exposure to sovereign debt left many banks unable to access funding -- from money markets to longer-term bond markets.

Although the smaller amount targeted by the ECB disappointed some, it has led to a batch of issuance ahead of the start of the programme in November, from issuers such as DnB Nor and Credit Suisse.

"The European primary market in financials is seeing a progressive reopening, with new deals well received," Societe Generale strategists said in a note.

"The door is now open for the smaller and more peripheral issuers."

Senior bond issuance is proving slower to pick up although Standard Chartered and Svenska Handelsbanken are set to price five- and 10-year trades later on Thursday following on from deals from Rabobank and SEB .

That will make this the busiest week in Europe for senior bank debt since June. Indeed, there was a three-month period without a single deal over the summer as spreads gapped wider.

"It's all about confidence, and restoring it to investors so they are prepared to buy senior debt from banks, and indeed from sovereigns," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities.

And there is a long way to go, with for example, around 130 billion euros just of Spanish bank debt falling due next year, according to Thomson Reuters figures.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Nicolas Sarkozy have promised a plan by month-end to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, saying it would cover bank recapitalisation, closer euro zone integration and steps to tackle Greece's debt mountain.

The prospect of a comprehensive plan has improved risk sentiment in markets, even though previous similar promises have ultimately disappointed.

The Markit iTraxx senior financials index based on credit default swap prices has narrowed around 50 basis points in the last two weeks to 236 basis points, while the equivalent subordinated index has narrowed over 70 basis points to 468 basis points.

But Evolution's Jenkins says a bank recap may not be the panacea the market needs.

"Recapping the banks is close to being a red herring," he said.

"If they could fix the sovereign crisis, they'd go a long way to fixing the banks, imagine if people were lending to the sovereigns, then banks wouldn't be having a problem getting finance."

At the start of a new ECB maintenance period banks continued to hoard cash and front-load their reserve requirements, putting over 125 billion euros more in their reserve accounts than the average needed, the most since May 2010 when Greece first needed a bailout.

The excess liquidity in the banking system was also evident as institutions also left over 100 billion euros in the central banks deposit account. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Anna Wilard)