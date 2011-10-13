* ECB steps see cautious reopening of longer-term funding
markets
* Sentiment improves in anticipation of grand plan
* But banks continue to hoard cash in new maintenance period
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 13 Steps by the European Central
Bank last week to improve banks' access to funding are showing
signs of fruition with the covered bond market reopening but
much more is needed to restore confidence in the sector.
The ECB said last week it would buy up to 40 billion euros
of covered bonds, adding to the 60 billion euros it bought
through 2009-2010 after fears over exposure to sovereign debt
left many banks unable to access funding -- from money markets
to longer-term bond markets.
Although the smaller amount targeted by the ECB disappointed
some, it has led to a batch of issuance ahead of the start of
the programme in November, from issuers such as DnB Nor and
Credit Suisse.
"The European primary market in financials is seeing a
progressive reopening, with new deals well received," Societe
Generale strategists said in a note.
"The door is now open for the smaller and more peripheral
issuers."
Senior bond issuance is proving slower to pick up although
Standard Chartered and Svenska Handelsbanken are set to price
five- and 10-year trades later on Thursday following on from
deals from Rabobank and SEB .
That will make this the busiest week in Europe for senior
bank debt since June. Indeed, there was a three-month period
without a single deal over the summer as spreads gapped wider.
"It's all about confidence, and restoring it to investors so
they are prepared to buy senior debt from banks, and indeed from
sovereigns," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at
Evolution Securities.
And there is a long way to go, with for example, around 130
billion euros just of Spanish bank debt falling due next year,
according to Thomson Reuters figures.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Nicolas
Sarkozy have promised a plan by month-end to tackle the euro
zone debt crisis, saying it would cover bank recapitalisation,
closer euro zone integration and steps to tackle Greece's debt
mountain.
The prospect of a comprehensive plan has improved risk
sentiment in markets, even though previous similar promises have
ultimately disappointed.
The Markit iTraxx senior financials index based
on credit default swap prices has narrowed around 50 basis
points in the last two weeks to 236 basis points, while the
equivalent subordinated index has narrowed over 70
basis points to 468 basis points.
But Evolution's Jenkins says a bank recap may not be the
panacea the market needs.
"Recapping the banks is close to being a red herring," he
said.
"If they could fix the sovereign crisis, they'd go a long
way to fixing the banks, imagine if people were lending to the
sovereigns, then banks wouldn't be having a problem getting
finance."
At the start of a new ECB maintenance period banks continued
to hoard cash and front-load their reserve requirements, putting
over 125 billion euros more in their reserve accounts than the
average needed, the most since May 2010 when Greece first needed
a bailout.
The excess liquidity in the banking system was also evident
as institutions also left over 100 billion euros in the central
banks deposit account.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Anna Wilard)