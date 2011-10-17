* Benchmark euro Libor at fresh 9-week highs
* Germany dampens hopes on debt crisis plan
* Warnings of more writedowns for European banks rattle mkt
* Uncertainty on bank funding needs high
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 17 Bank-to-bank lending rates
marched higher on Monday as Germany dampened hopes European
policymakers would soon deliver a comprehensive solution to the
euro zone debt crisis, and said banks should write down more of
their Greek debt holdings.
While some gauges of market strain -- such as the
three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates --
held steady, interbank lending remained sparse and limited to
very short maturities, traders said.
Riskier assets such as equities rose earlier on Monday after
a meeting of finance ministers from the world's 20 leading
economies piled pressure on European leaders due to meet on
Sunday to decisively tackle the two-year debt crisis.
German officials played down expectations, with a government
spokesman warning against unrealistic "dreams" the summit would
deliver a definitive plan. German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble also cautioned against unrealistic hopes.
Euro zone policymakers' expected measures to try and solve
the debt crisis are likely to see banks take a hit, and fears
about the damage this could inflict on the financial system have
driven market volatility since July.
Schaeuble made clear at the weekend that Greece's private
creditors would have to accept bigger losses on their holdings
of Greek debt, piling on pressure on banks.
In the unsecured lending market, London interbank offered
rates for three-month euros rose to fresh nine-week peaks of
1.50750 percent . The equivalent Euribor rate was
also higher as banking sector tensions outweighed a glut of
excess liquidity swishing in the system.
"You have some bilateral trades going on in very small
amounts and no term lending because there's no trust among
banks. Confidence and trust will have to come from the long end
(of the interbank market)," a trader said.
"Regaining trust and confidence among banks will take a long
time even if there's a fantastic set-up and framework from
policymakers by the beginning of December."
Efforts by euro zone leaders to convince banks to accept
"voluntary" writedowns of up to 50 percent on their Greek debt,
from around 21 percent when a second bailout plan for Greece was
agreed in July, were also rattling money markets.
European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark warned that
changing the terms of investors' bonds in the euro zone made the
bloc look like a risky investment proposition.
"Moving away from a 21 percent haircut makes sense because
we're not in the same market conditions than in July but the
problem is where would you put the trigger," said Patrick Jacq
at BNP Paribas.
"It's worrying because for banks it means more significant
writedowns and could create problems for some investors."
In a further sign of banks' reluctance to lend to each
other, overnight deposits at the ECB -- which pays a lower
interest rate -- rose to 136 billion euros from 123 billion the
previous day.
Highlighting the extreme uncertainty over European banks'
funding needs, forecasts in a poll for the ECB's first one-year
tender in almost two years, due to be held next week, ranged
from 10 billion euros to 150 billion euros.
Demand for the bank's seven-day loans is also expected to
remain high, though slightly off last week's allotment of 204
billion euros.
Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds,
which have been augmented by the re-introduction of three-month
and one-year funds in an effort to ease money market strains and
lower interbank lending rates.
Excess market liquidity stands at 229 billion
euros, according to Reuters calculations, just below Friday's
level, which was the highest since the end of June last year.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Susan Fenton)