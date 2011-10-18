LONDON Oct 18 A key measure of counterparty risk crept higher on Tuesday and analysts expected a European Union summit on Sunday to do little to soothe year-end financial stresses in money markets.

The outline of a plan to leverage the euro zone rescue fund was taking shape and there were expectations that any crisis plan would include efforts to recapitalise banks and reduce Greece's debt mountain.

But analysts said financial stress in money markets could persist beyond the summit, given the risks attached to it, even after Germany sought to manage market expectations by saying the meeting would not provide a definitive solution to the debt crisis.

A Moody's warning on France's sovereign credit ratings on Monday highlighted the dilemma bigger euro zone economies are facing -- that efforts to reach a solution, while necessary, will come at a price.

Moody's said it could place France on negative outlook in the next three months if the costs for helping to bailout banks and other euro zone states overstretched its budget.

"The risk is not insignificant that either a) the outcome of the summit falls short of expectation or b) that even if it does exceed expectations, the positive impact on sentiment will be short-lived," Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank said.

This could happen as "the market wakes up to the fact that even with the best of intentions there is huge implementation risk still out there, which we saw with the last round of EFSF reforms, which took months to actually implement."

Plans to boost the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund agreed in July were only fully approved last week.

The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and overnight indexed swap rates -- an indicator of financial stress -- edged higher to 68 basis points from 67 bps in the previous session.

The U.S. equivalent stood near its highest in more than a year at 31 bps, down from Monday's 32 bps.

Euro zone leaders are likely to agree to leverage their bailout fund at the summit by allowing it to guarantee a portion of newly issued euro zone debt, euro zone officials said.

On Monday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a conference that European governments would adopt a five-point plan at the Brussels meeting to address the turmoil that has clouded the outlook for the global economy.

At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 201 billion euros, down from 205 billion the previous week but in line with expectations.

But banks remained reluctant to lend to each other, with euro zone interbank lending rates hovering around their highest levels in two months. Three-month Libor rates fixed at 1.50750, unchanged from Monday.

"As we go into the year-end period and liquidity becomes scarcer, I don't really think you can expect things to get notably better and I don't think there is going to be much necessarily from this weekend that is going to change that perception," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro in London.

ECB

Banks continued to place their funds overnight at the European Central Bank's deposit facility, depositing 164.97 billion euros with the ECB overnight compared to 136.2 billion euros the previous day.

"It just means that the money that is going into the system is going back on to them ... and it's not being lent to the banks who really need it," a money market trader said.

"There are a lot of French banks that are paying really high rate on the overnight and not getting any money because people are not lending to them."

Eonia rates in the past maintenance period traded on average at higher levels than the excess liquidity would imply because of the difference in the rates at which solid and less solid banks were able to borrow, analysts have said.

Eonia rates stood at 0.928 percent late on Monday compared to 0.93 percent in the previous trading session. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)