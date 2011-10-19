* Bank-to-bank rates rise further, despite pick up in risk
appetite
* Bank recapitalisation talk has little market impact for
now
* Greek concerns, Spanish downgrades maintain stress levels
elevated
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 19 Key euro zone money market rates
continued to rise on Wednesday due to persistent fears that
contagion from the Greek crisis will hit the region's banks,
despite increased talk that policymakers plan to recapitalise
lenders.
Bonds and equities saw risk appetite pick up slightly but
interbank markets, in which lending is broadly confined to up to
one-week maturities, shrugged off a media report -- later denied
by two senior euro zone sources -- that the EFSF rescue fund
would be hiked to 2 trillion euros.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy was set to fly to Frankfurt
on Wednesday to seek a breakthrough in talks on the crisis which
he told lawmakers were stalled over whether the European Central
Bank should support the EFSF, sources said.
Officials in France and Germany said Sarkozy was expected to
hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and outgoing ECB
President Jean-Claude Trichet.
It would take a very bold and credible decision by the
bloc's policymakers at a key summit over the weekend to help
improve confidence among lenders, traders said.
"There's not much risk appetite in the front end. Nobody's
taking too much cash from the money market, it's all mainly
being taken from the ECB," one trader said.
"Confidence in extending credit lines to banks is very quick
to be shut down, not too quick to be re-opened."
London interbank offered rates for three-month euros
rose to fresh nine-week highs at 1.51250 percent
versus 1.50750 percent on Tuesday.
Even if politicians come up with a plan to strengthen banks,
it will take time for the interbank system to become less
reliant on the ECB. For now, a rise in overnight deposits at the
ECB shows that banks are willing to accept a lower interest rate
at the central bank rather than lend to each other.
"Bank recapitalisations will need some time, governments
will probably foresee some kind of grace periods for banks to
come up with private capital," said Benjamin Schroeder, rate
strategist at Commerzbank.
"The problem for Europe is also that there are legal
constraints when it comes to forcing banks to take capital
injections from governments. Money markets are very short-term
minded so you don't see any impact from these speculations."
GREECE, SPANISH DOWNGRADES
Meanwhile, concerns linger that banks may have to take
larger losses on their Greek debt holdings than the 21 percent
haircut agreed in an initial debt swap deal.
Credit rating downgrades for Spain and warnings that France
may lose its triple-A status have also raised concerns over the
quality of the instruments banks are offering as collateral.
"Banks have to pay up because their collateral
deteriorates," Schroeder said. "The repo spreads for peripherals
are still at elevated levels and this still points to ongoing
funding strains."
Dollar funding markets were stable. The spread between
dollar Libor and overnight index swaps edged up to 32 basis
points from Tuesday's 31 bps.
One bank borrowed $500 million from the ECB at its regular
one-week dollar tender on Wednesday, a similar result to that
seen in the past few auctions of greenbacks.
On the forward euro overnight Eonia rates curve, analysts
say there is just over a 50 percent chance priced in that the
ECB will cut its key interest rate cut by 25 bps by December.
"(A December Eonia rate at 75 bps) implies 16 bps of cuts by
year end," Alessandro Tentori, rate strategist at BNP Paribas,
said in a note.
"This looks quite expensive compared to our official view of
50 bps in cuts by year end, in which case Dec (Eonia) is worth
around 45."
