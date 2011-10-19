* Bank-to-bank rates rise further, despite pick up in risk appetite

* Bank recapitalisation talk has little market impact for now

* Greek concerns, Spanish downgrades maintain stress levels elevated

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 19 Key euro zone money market rates continued to rise on Wednesday due to persistent fears that contagion from the Greek crisis will hit the region's banks, despite increased talk that policymakers plan to recapitalise lenders.

Bonds and equities saw risk appetite pick up slightly but interbank markets, in which lending is broadly confined to up to one-week maturities, shrugged off a media report -- later denied by two senior euro zone sources -- that the EFSF rescue fund would be hiked to 2 trillion euros.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy was set to fly to Frankfurt on Wednesday to seek a breakthrough in talks on the crisis which he told lawmakers were stalled over whether the European Central Bank should support the EFSF, sources said.

Officials in France and Germany said Sarkozy was expected to hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet.

It would take a very bold and credible decision by the bloc's policymakers at a key summit over the weekend to help improve confidence among lenders, traders said.

"There's not much risk appetite in the front end. Nobody's taking too much cash from the money market, it's all mainly being taken from the ECB," one trader said.

"Confidence in extending credit lines to banks is very quick to be shut down, not too quick to be re-opened."

London interbank offered rates for three-month euros rose to fresh nine-week highs at 1.51250 percent versus 1.50750 percent on Tuesday.

Even if politicians come up with a plan to strengthen banks, it will take time for the interbank system to become less reliant on the ECB. For now, a rise in overnight deposits at the ECB shows that banks are willing to accept a lower interest rate at the central bank rather than lend to each other.

"Bank recapitalisations will need some time, governments will probably foresee some kind of grace periods for banks to come up with private capital," said Benjamin Schroeder, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"The problem for Europe is also that there are legal constraints when it comes to forcing banks to take capital injections from governments. Money markets are very short-term minded so you don't see any impact from these speculations."

GREECE, SPANISH DOWNGRADES

Meanwhile, concerns linger that banks may have to take larger losses on their Greek debt holdings than the 21 percent haircut agreed in an initial debt swap deal.

Credit rating downgrades for Spain and warnings that France may lose its triple-A status have also raised concerns over the quality of the instruments banks are offering as collateral.

"Banks have to pay up because their collateral deteriorates," Schroeder said. "The repo spreads for peripherals are still at elevated levels and this still points to ongoing funding strains."

Dollar funding markets were stable. The spread between dollar Libor and overnight index swaps edged up to 32 basis points from Tuesday's 31 bps.

One bank borrowed $500 million from the ECB at its regular one-week dollar tender on Wednesday, a similar result to that seen in the past few auctions of greenbacks.

On the forward euro overnight Eonia rates curve, analysts say there is just over a 50 percent chance priced in that the ECB will cut its key interest rate cut by 25 bps by December.

"(A December Eonia rate at 75 bps) implies 16 bps of cuts by year end," Alessandro Tentori, rate strategist at BNP Paribas, said in a note.

"This looks quite expensive compared to our official view of 50 bps in cuts by year end, in which case Dec (Eonia) is worth around 45." (Editing by Catherine Evans)