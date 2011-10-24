* Bank recap plans welcomed but not seen as enough

* Sovereign solvency must also be tackled

* ECB's 1-year tender operation looms

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 24 Proposals to recapitalise euro zone banks and contain the region's debt crisis are unlikely to lead to fully functioning money markets anytime soon, with a return of confidence and the reinstatement of credit lines seen taking months.

Along with boosting banks' capital to help them withstand losses on euro zone government bonds, the core problem of sovereign solvency must be tackled if frozen money markets are to thaw and return to normal, analysts said on Monday.

Banks rely on interbank money markets -- sometimes seen as the plumbing of the financial system -- for funding but, with persistent uncertainty over institutions' exposure to euro zone government bonds, many remain reluctant to lend to each other.

European Union leaders are close to agreement on recapitalising banks with 100-110 billion euros, and on how to beef up the region's rescue fund to stop bond market contagion .

Leaders, who meet on Wednesday after a Sunday summit held over key decisions, are also considering introducing national guarantee schemes to ease banks' access to funding but analysts said that for the guarantees to work, the solvency of the country would need to be assured.

"If the EU authorities do manage to put together a credible and concrete solution that tackles sovereign solvency as well as bank recapitalisation, that should be a strong positive, although this is somewhat ambitious in our view," said RBS rate strategist Simon Peck.

"Recaps alone have minimal impact and there are still a lot of problems with the sector, so structurally higher funding costs are likely to continue for some banks."

Despite improvements in money market conditions in the first half of the year, fears over exposure to Greek debt and other peripheral issuers such as Italy have kept interbank borrowing costs high.

Signs of market stress, such as the spread of three-month euro Libor over equivalent overnight indexed swap rates, have reached their highest since early 2009.

At the same time, the reluctance of U.S. money market funds to lend dollars to European institutions led the European Central Bank to reinstate longer-term dollar swap operations to halt a surge in the cost of swapping euros into dollars.

Reliance on ECB euro liquidity injections has also soared, with banks hoarding cash at levels not seen since early 2010.

"We need to see enforceable guarantees by sovereigns who are without doubt solvent and liquid in the long run, and that's something we're not seeing yet, and for that reason this package is not a breakthrough yet," said Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger.

The proposals so far would raise core capital ratios to 9 percent to guard against the threat of a Greek default but officials remain divided on how to increase the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund (EFSF). Two options are on the table, according to a paper obtained by Reuters .

Officials also need to decide what to do about Greece, which is in need of a third bailout.

Rieger said the proposed recapitalisation was large enough to make it look like a serious exercise, but more details were needed.

"For the market to have faith in these measures, it has to be more than just promises with no concrete detail of how they will be implemented," he said. "The decision to reopen credit lines is not one that is taken quickly."

LIQUIDITY TENDER

Some measures of stress may ease in coming weeks, with the ECB set to hold the first of two one-year liquidity tenders on Wednesday -- the first such operation in almost two years.

European banks are seen taking up 60 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll published last week .

The forecasts for the poll were wide ranging, underscoring the extreme uncertainty over European banks' funding needs. RBS, for example, expects a take-up of around 150 billion euros.

"The market may be underestimating quite what the take-up could be," said Peck.

"It's a good opportunity for banks to get funding given they've decreased issuance in terms of investment grade securities in the last few months and there's a lot of upcoming maturities that need to be covered." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)