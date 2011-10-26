* Banks borrow 57 bln eur in 1-year ECB cash; 45 bln in 3-mth euros

* Low Eonia rates compared to refi rate made tenders less attractive

* Short-term rates could fall further if key euro summit disappoints

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 26 Euro zone banks borrowed modest amounts of three-month and one-year cash from the European Central Bank on Wednesday, as market rates traded at much lower levels than the ECB's refinancing rate and were expected to drop even lower.

Rates such as the EONIA overnight rate forwards or future Euribor rates could fall if a summit of euro zone leaders later in the day disappoints and spurs bets that the ECB would cut rates to counter recession risks triggered by financial stress.

Banks took 57 billion euros ($79 billion) in the first of two new ECB offerings of one-year loans designed to ease some of the stress in money markets created by the threat of a powerful shockwave a Greek default could send across the euro banking system.

The figure was not far off the 50 billion euros median forecast in a Reuters poll, but in stark contrast with the 442 billion euros take-up in the ECB's first ever such operation in 2009.

"It is not that appealing for banks to get funded at the average refinancing over the coming year when Eonia is trading below that," said Societe Generale's head of fixed income strategy Vincent Chaigneau.

Twelve-month Eonia traded around 0.65 percent, compared with the ECB's refi rate of 1.5 percent. Also, one-year German bond yields were at 0.33 percent, while French one-year yields were bid at 0.88 percent.

Chaigneau said Eonia rates have room to fall further.

"A cut is fully priced by March. Is the market going to price more? It is quite likely, especially if we don't get any game changing plan tonight from European policymakers. If stress remains in the market the economy is going to suffer."

Analysts say the summit will disappoint if it delivers no clear detail on how the EFSF rescue fund could be leveraged, on the bank recapitalisation plan or on what type of Greek debt writedowns is considered.

While there was wide consensus on the need for around 110 billion euros ($150 billion) to be injected into the European banking system to withstand a potential Greek debt default and wider financial contagion, there was little clarity on either of the other two critical parts of the plan.

The forward EONIA rate for November was last trading at 0.8461 percent, compared to the ECB's 1.5 percent key rate, flat from Tuesday. The December Eonia traded at 0.74 percent, while the March Eonia was quoted at 0.59 percent.

BETTING ON RATE CUTS

BNP Paribas rate strategist Alessandro Tentori estimated the December level implies 18 basis points of a rate cut priced in by the end of the year, which compares to the bank's economists' forecast of 50 bps, "in which case receivers of December (Eonia) should target levels around 40/45 (bps)."

If a cut comes before the end of the year, it also means that it will occur before the second of the two promised one-year ECB operations on Dec. 21, which is why some banks may have saved the required collateral for the end-year tender, where they might borrow at slightly lower indexed rates.

Another reason is that the December tender offers a better opportunity in terms of liquidity management as it will have a 13-month maturity.

"Indeed, this tender covers two year-ends and is likely viewed as more advantageous by the markets," said Elaine Lin, rate strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"Nevertheless, any large take-up will still likely come from substitution from lower usage at the shorter-maturity operations, given the already high amount of excess liquidity in the system."

The prospect of a cut also reduced the attractiveness of the three-month operation, which drew a 45 billion euros take up, compared with 85 billion euros expiring.

The ECB's one-week dollar tender had the same outcome seen in the past few weeks, with one bank borrowing $500 million. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)