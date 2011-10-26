* Banks borrow 57 bln eur in 1-year ECB cash; 45 bln in
3-mth euros
* Low Eonia rates compared to refi rate made tenders less
attractive
* Short-term rates could fall further if key euro summit
disappoints
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 26 Euro zone banks borrowed modest
amounts of three-month and one-year cash from the European
Central Bank on Wednesday, as market rates traded at much lower
levels than the ECB's refinancing rate and were expected to drop
even lower.
Rates such as the EONIA overnight rate forwards or future
Euribor rates could fall if a summit of euro zone leaders later
in the day disappoints and spurs bets that the ECB would cut
rates to counter recession risks triggered by financial stress.
Banks took 57 billion euros ($79 billion) in the first of
two new ECB offerings of one-year loans designed to ease some of
the stress in money markets created by the threat of a powerful
shockwave a Greek default could send across the euro banking
system.
The figure was not far off the 50 billion euros median
forecast in a Reuters poll, but in stark contrast with the 442
billion euros take-up in the ECB's first ever such operation in
2009.
"It is not that appealing for banks to get funded at the
average refinancing over the coming year when Eonia is trading
below that," said Societe Generale's head of fixed income
strategy Vincent Chaigneau.
Twelve-month Eonia traded around 0.65 percent, compared with
the ECB's refi rate of 1.5 percent. Also, one-year German bond
yields were at 0.33 percent, while French one-year
yields were bid at 0.88 percent.
Chaigneau said Eonia rates have room to fall further.
"A cut is fully priced by March. Is the market going to
price more? It is quite likely, especially if we don't get any
game changing plan tonight from European policymakers. If stress
remains in the market the economy is going to suffer."
Analysts say the summit will disappoint if it delivers no
clear detail on how the EFSF rescue fund could be leveraged, on
the bank recapitalisation plan or on what type of Greek debt
writedowns is considered.
While there was wide consensus on the need for around 110
billion euros ($150 billion) to be injected into the European
banking system to withstand a potential Greek debt default and
wider financial contagion, there was little clarity on either of
the other two critical parts of the plan.
The forward EONIA rate for November was last trading at
0.8461 percent, compared to the ECB's 1.5 percent key rate, flat
from Tuesday. The December Eonia traded at 0.74 percent, while
the March Eonia was quoted at 0.59 percent.
BETTING ON RATE CUTS
BNP Paribas rate strategist Alessandro Tentori estimated the
December level implies 18 basis points of a rate cut priced in
by the end of the year, which compares to the bank's economists'
forecast of 50 bps, "in which case receivers of December (Eonia)
should target levels around 40/45 (bps)."
If a cut comes before the end of the year, it also means
that it will occur before the second of the two promised
one-year ECB operations on Dec. 21, which is why some banks may
have saved the required collateral for the end-year tender,
where they might borrow at slightly lower indexed rates.
Another reason is that the December tender offers a better
opportunity in terms of liquidity management as it will have a
13-month maturity.
"Indeed, this tender covers two year-ends and is likely
viewed as more advantageous by the markets," said Elaine Lin,
rate strategist at Morgan Stanley.
"Nevertheless, any large take-up will still likely come from
substitution from lower usage at the shorter-maturity
operations, given the already high amount of excess liquidity in
the system."
The prospect of a cut also reduced the attractiveness of the
three-month operation, which drew a 45 billion euros take up,
compared with 85 billion euros expiring.
The ECB's one-week dollar tender had the same outcome seen
in the past few weeks, with one bank borrowing $500 million.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
