* Euro interbank rates keep rising despite bank recap plans
* Bank shares rally; money markets await plan implementation
* Recapitalisation seen as boost to freer lending in mid
term
By William James
LONDON, Oct 27 Plans to recapitalise Europe's
banks did little to cut the cost of unsecured borrowing between
institutions on Thursday, with any loosening of conditions seen
tied to medium-term progress towards shoring up the financial
sector.
As part of a package of measure to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis, banks will get around 106 billion euros in fresh capital
to help accommodate losses on sovereign debt issued by the
region's struggling peripheral states.
But while equities and other riskier assets rallied on news
of the package, benchmark rates for borrowing between banks
showed little movement, rising in line with the recent trend,
while measures of counterparty risk eased only slightly.
"There is essentially no change in the credit spreads
between various European banks," said Chris Clark, analyst at
ICAP in London.
Shoring up the banking sector was the most widely
anticipated component of the three-pronged deal announced early
on Thursday by European leaders, which also covered private
sector losses on Greek debt and plans to leverage the region's
rescue fund.
"Last night was widely expected, I think. The expectation
was already being acted on by banks," said Chris Huddleston,
head of money markets at Investec in London.
Huddleston said some banks had been aggressively seeking
longer-term funding in markets since September, helping to push
interbank rates higher.
Three-month euro Libor rose to 1.52375 percent,
extending the trend in place since late August, while the
three-month Euribor rate edged higher to 1.59
percent.
Banking shares rallied on the overnight news, pushing the
STOXX Europe 600 banking index up 9 percent and the
Markit iTraxx index of senior financial credit default swap
prices down 33.42 basis points to its lowest since August.
But the easing of broader investors worries over the banking
sector was unlikely to translate into freer and cheaper
interbank lending in the short term, analysts said.
"A lot of the credit spreads arise because of lending limits
enforced by individual banks and these sorts of things do not
change immediately. Risk committees and the like must first sit
down and discuss," said ICAP's Clark.
"As much as we might hope for some easing of credit
conditions, there isn't that much that we've heard today that
suggests those credit limits will be radically revised."
MEDIUM-TERM IMPROVEMENT
Though there was little immediate relief in money markets
rates, the measures were broadly seen as a positive despite
considerable uncertainty over which institutions needed to raise
capital and how easily this could be sourced.
"It will gradually help the interbank market... but even
once the recaps take place it's going to take time before things
start to move in a direction where the money market is more
fluid," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole.
"Once we get the finer details and the implementation, this
should all be pretty helpful for the confidence side of things."
The measures come a day after banks borrowed 57 billion
euros from the European Central Bank at an offer of 12-month
loans reintroduced to ensure they do not encounter short-term
funding problems.
Analysts said that liquidity support by the ECB, which has
also offered longer-term dollar funding, had eased the short
term pressures in the market, while banking recapitalisations
would help to restore confidence over a longer time horizon.
In combination, the two measures were enough to provide some
reassurance that there would be no repeat of the plummeting
confidence that froze interbank lending in the 2008 financial
crisis, analysts said.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)