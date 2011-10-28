LONDON Oct 28 Bank-to-bank borrowing costs edged up on Friday and are likely to stay high in coming weeks with doubts over progress in the implementation of a new European plan to shore up the financial sector adding to banks' inclination to hoard cash into year-end.

Unsecured lending rates extended their march even as markets bet that the European Central Bank may cut interest rates as soon as at next week's policy meeting, after a batch of downbeat data signalled a slowdown in euro area growth.

A surge in Italy's borrowing costs to euro-era highs at an auction of 10-year bonds on Friday also raised questions about the efficacy of the new measures unveiled on Wednesday by euro zone leaders to try and ringfence contagion from Greece's debt problems.

"After the knee-jerk reaction where we saw the risk-on moves after the outcome of the summit, the deal on Greek debt exchange reducing the risk of a hard restructuring might have helped to reduce the money market spreads a bit," said Benjamin Schroeder, a strategist at Commerzbank.

"But I don't see how this should go too much further given the timeframes involved. The bank recapitalisation is only expected mid-next year and the Greek debt exchange will only take place in January. So there're still open issues which are weighing on money markets," he said.

Benchmark three-month euro Libor rates were up at a new 12-week high of 1.2688 percent, with equivalent Euribor rising to a fresh 2-1/2 month peak of 1.592 percent despite a heavy overhang of excess cash in the euro banking system.

The excess is a reflection of how reliant some banks -- which hold large amounts of sovereign debt -- have become on the ECB handouts as the euro zone debt crisis intensified recently.

"Year-end is already an issue as balance sheets are being deleveraged and funding markets are expected to become more illiquid," Schroeder said.

"In repo markets it has become increasingly difficult to use EMU peripheral collateral in secured refinancing, putting increasing pressure on the respective banking systems," he added.

STRUCTURAL CHALLENGES

While banks in the European Union were told this week they need to raise around 106 billion euros in fresh capital by the end of June next year to help accommodate losses on sovereign debt issued by the region's struggling peripheral states, some strategists said the plan fell short of addressing the crisis of confidence in the sector.

"We believe the challenges for the banking sector are more structural and see higher funding costs as more permanent, ultimately being the driving force behind a more significant restructuring and deleveraging process," Credit Suisse strategists said in a note.

Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscored the tensions dominating money markets. Banks parked 218 billion euros at the central bank overnight, taking the lower interest rate from the ECB rather than risk lending to each other.

The central bank reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools earlier this month, including one-year liquidity injections, although the moves have done little to encourage banks to start lending to each other again.

Money markets are also pricing in a 50 percent chance of the ECB cutting its refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent when it meets on Thursday, according to calculations by Barclays Capital. The forecast is little changed from recent weeks. (Editing by Susan Fenton)