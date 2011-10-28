LONDON Oct 28 Bank-to-bank borrowing costs
edged up on Friday and are likely to stay high in coming weeks
with doubts over progress in the implementation of a new
European plan to shore up the financial sector adding to banks'
inclination to hoard cash into year-end.
Unsecured lending rates extended their march even as markets
bet that the European Central Bank may cut interest rates as
soon as at next week's policy meeting, after a batch of downbeat
data signalled a slowdown in euro area growth.
A surge in Italy's borrowing costs to euro-era highs at an
auction of 10-year bonds on Friday also raised questions about
the efficacy of the new measures unveiled on Wednesday by euro
zone leaders to try and ringfence contagion from Greece's debt
problems.
"After the knee-jerk reaction where we saw the risk-on moves
after the outcome of the summit, the deal on Greek debt exchange
reducing the risk of a hard restructuring might have helped to
reduce the money market spreads a bit," said Benjamin Schroeder,
a strategist at Commerzbank.
"But I don't see how this should go too much further given
the timeframes involved. The bank recapitalisation is only
expected mid-next year and the Greek debt exchange will only
take place in January. So there're still open issues which are
weighing on money markets," he said.
Benchmark three-month euro Libor rates were up
at a new 12-week high of 1.2688 percent, with equivalent Euribor
rising to a fresh 2-1/2 month peak of 1.592 percent despite a
heavy overhang of excess cash in the euro banking system.
The excess is a reflection of how reliant some banks --
which hold large amounts of sovereign debt -- have become on the
ECB handouts as the euro zone debt crisis intensified recently.
"Year-end is already an issue as balance sheets are being
deleveraged and funding markets are expected to become
more illiquid," Schroeder said.
"In repo markets it has become increasingly difficult to use
EMU peripheral collateral in secured refinancing, putting
increasing pressure on the respective banking systems," he
added.
STRUCTURAL CHALLENGES
While banks in the European Union were told this week they
need to raise around 106 billion euros in fresh capital by the
end of June next year to help accommodate losses on sovereign
debt issued by the region's struggling peripheral states, some
strategists said the plan fell short of addressing the crisis of
confidence in the sector.
"We believe the challenges for the banking sector are more
structural and see higher funding costs as more permanent,
ultimately being the driving force behind a more significant
restructuring and deleveraging process," Credit Suisse
strategists said in a note.
Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscored the
tensions dominating money markets. Banks parked 218 billion
euros at the central bank overnight, taking the lower interest
rate from the ECB rather than risk lending to each other.
The central bank reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools earlier this month, including one-year
liquidity injections, although the moves have done little to
encourage banks to start lending to each other again.
Money markets are also pricing in a 50 percent chance of the
ECB cutting its refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 1.25
percent when it meets on Thursday, according to calculations by
Barclays Capital. The forecast is little changed from recent
weeks.
