* Greek referendum fears threaten bank financing window
* Bank shares tumble, CDS and bond spreads widen
* RBA cuts rates, Fed begins meeting, ECB eyed
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 1 The brief financing opportunity
that banks have enjoyed in recent weeks is set to end abruptly
after the Greek prime minister's call for a referendum on the
country's bailout deal raised fears of its uncontrolled default.
After a three-month lull, October produced a handful of
senior unsecured bond deals from issuers such as Deutsche Bank,
ABN Amro and BBVA, taking advantage of improved sentiment after
the European Central Bank extended its support measures to
financial institutions and politicians promised a comprehensive
solution to the euro zone debt crisis.
But Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's shock decision
on Monday to hold a referendum thrust fears over the future of
the euro zone back to the surface.
If Greek voters reject the unpopular bailout plan it could
result in a hard default which could force banks to take even
deeper losses on their Greek sovereign bonds than the 50 percent
agreed last week.
"The financing window has slammed shut just as it was
beginning to open," said Societe Generale credit strategist Suki
Mann.
"And if the Greek uncertainty continues, then it will stay
closed for the rest of the year."
Shares of French banks and other lenders exposed to Greece
and other weak euro zone countries slumped, while the Markit
iTraxx Senior Financial credit default swap index widened around
30 basis points to over 250 basis points.
The subordinated equivalent was over 50 basis points wider
and an 18-month senior bond issued by Spanish bank BBVA on
Friday was quoted 30 basis points wider since launch, with the
deterioration in sentiment likely to keep both borrowers and
lenders out of the market.
Senior financial issuance has totalled 118 billion euros
($165 billion) so far this year, compared with 150 billion euros
in the previous two years and over 300 billion euros in 2006 and
2007, according to SG.
"If the market does settle down you could get the big names
come in but there isn't going to be a flood of issuance," Mann
said.
"We'll be lucky to see another 5 or 10 billion euros worth
by year-end."
Banks have around 320 billion euros of senior financing
maturing next year, while many are facing increased capital
requirements as a result of last week's proposed EU rescue plan.
"Considering the funding difficulties that banks have faced
... we think that issuers that are capable of doing so will opt
for issuance further out the curve to reduce their refinance
risks," said ING credit strategist Maureen Schuller.
"However, the group of banks that can do so will be rather
limited."
The shift to shorter-dated debt has been notable with 64
percent of non-covered financial supply issued this year having
maturities of less than 4 years, according to ING, compared with
51 percent in 2010 and just 21 percent of issuance this year by
corporates.
"In particular, weaker rated or peripheral financial
institutions tend to issue more at the front end of the curve,"
Schuller said, adding that this also pushed spreads wider.
Signs of the renewed stress were also visible in money
markets where the spread of three-month Libor rates
over equivalent maturity overnight indexed swap rates widened 7
basis points to 79 basis points, back to within a basis point of
its highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.
CENTRAL BANKS
The Federal Reserve begins its two day policy meeting on
Tuesday with officials expected to lean on a modest improvement
in economic data to justify a wait-and-see policy approach.
Earlier, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates, prompting
a rise in interest rate futures as investors priced in more
easing in the months ahead.
The RBA cut its main cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.5
percent, the first easing since early 2009.
On Thursday the European Central Bank holds its first policy
meeting under new head Mario Draghi just as the Greek referendum
plan takes the euro crisis to a new level.
Despite that and sluggish growth, markets were not expecting
a rate cut even before data on Monday showed euro zone inflation
holding at 3.0 percent last month, way above the ECB's target of
close to but below 2.0 percent.
($1 = 0.717 Euros)
