* ECB surprises market with 25 basis point rate cut

* Eonia forwards almost fully pricing in next cut by Jan

* Greek turmoil keeps key financial stress measure high

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 3 Money markets on Thursday almost fully priced in another European Central Bank interest rate cut by January after the bank surprised markets by trimming borrowing costs at the first meeting presided by Italy's Mario Draghi.

The ECB cut rates by a quarter point to 1.25 percent, acting boldly and unanimously to support the ailing euro zone economy as the Greek government stood on the brink of collapse after it was given an ultimatum on its euro zone membership.

"Given the fact that markets were expecting maybe a more prudent stance given the Italian ties of the new governor, a rate cut was priced in by December but not by November fully, so it's an innovation," Matteo Regesta, rate strategist at BNP Paribas, said.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> jumped across the 2011/13 curve, with the December contract rising as far as 98.900, having stood flat at 98.700 before the rate decision was announced. By late trade, that contract had come off its high to stand up 7.5 basis points on the day at 98.775.

Analysts said Eonia forwards were pricing in a 75 to 90 percent chance of another rate cut by January and a 33 to 55 percent chance that move would come in December.

A Reuters poll of 51 economists showed a 50-50 chance of another cut before the end of the year.

The ECB has been in the tough situation of having to balance fallout out from a spiralling euro zone debt crisis with stubbornly high inflation. Data on Monday showed euro zone inflation held at 3 percent for a second straight month in October, above the bank's target of close to 2 percent.

Draghi said inflation was likely to subside below two percent next year and that the euro zone was heading towards a mild recession by year-end.

"Given what we have seen this week, there was just no reason to wait," Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro said. "Whatever the outcome (in Greece), if there is a referendum, if there isn't a referendum or a change in parliament, basically whatever was agreed last week by the EU is just pretty much dead in the water. I think it was certainly a factor."

BOND BUYING

Indicators of financial stress remained at elevated levels as European leaders talked for the first time of a possible Greek exit to preserve the single currency.

Beleaguered Prime Minister George Papandreou said after an emergency meeting of his Socialist cabinet that his call this week for a referendum, which sparked panic on global financial markets, "was never a purpose in itself", and he would be happy if the vote were not held.

The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and overnight indexed swap rates -- a measure of financial risk -- was at 79 basis points, when the Libor was fixed, near its highest since March 2009.

One analyst said the new ECB President had not done enough to soothe concerns over Italy, which many fear could be the next, more systematically important victim of the euro zone debt crisis.

Italian bond yields earlier hit their highest levels since August, when the ECB first began buying its bonds in secondary markets.

Draghi gave no hint that the bond-buying programme, a controversial tool that contributed to the resignation of two German policymakers, would be accelerated despite the chaos in Greece threatening to engulf the much larger economies of Italy and Spain.

"He was not very strong when he was talking about the (bond) programme, I was expecting more commitment from the ECB," Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING. "I think that was not very positive for peripheral spread." (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by John Stonestreet)