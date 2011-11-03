* ECB surprises market with 25 basis point rate cut
* Eonia forwards almost fully pricing in next cut by Jan
* Greek turmoil keeps key financial stress measure high
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 3 Money markets on Thursday almost
fully priced in another European Central Bank interest rate cut
by January after the bank surprised markets by trimming
borrowing costs at the first meeting presided by Italy's Mario
Draghi.
The ECB cut rates by a quarter point to 1.25 percent, acting
boldly and unanimously to support the ailing euro zone economy
as the Greek government stood on the brink of collapse after it
was given an ultimatum on its euro zone membership.
"Given the fact that markets were expecting maybe a more
prudent stance given the Italian ties of the new governor, a
rate cut was priced in by December but not by November fully, so
it's an innovation," Matteo Regesta, rate strategist at BNP
Paribas, said.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> jumped across the 2011/13 curve,
with the December contract rising as far as 98.900,
having stood flat at 98.700 before the rate decision was
announced. By late trade, that contract had come off its high to
stand up 7.5 basis points on the day at 98.775.
Analysts said Eonia forwards were pricing in a 75 to 90
percent chance of another rate cut by January and a 33 to 55
percent chance that move would come in December.
A Reuters poll of 51 economists showed a 50-50 chance of
another cut before the end of the year.
The ECB has been in the tough situation of having to balance
fallout out from a spiralling euro zone debt crisis with
stubbornly high inflation. Data on Monday showed euro zone
inflation held at 3 percent for a second straight month in
October, above the bank's target of close to 2 percent.
Draghi said inflation was likely to subside below two
percent next year and that the euro zone was heading towards a
mild recession by year-end.
"Given what we have seen this week, there was just no reason
to wait," Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro said. "Whatever
the outcome (in Greece), if there is a referendum, if there
isn't a referendum or a change in parliament, basically whatever
was agreed last week by the EU is just pretty much dead in the
water. I think it was certainly a factor."
BOND BUYING
Indicators of financial stress remained at elevated levels
as European leaders talked for the first time of a possible
Greek exit to preserve the single currency.
Beleaguered Prime Minister George Papandreou said after an
emergency meeting of his Socialist cabinet that his call this
week for a referendum, which sparked panic on global financial
markets, "was never a purpose in itself", and he would be happy
if the vote were not held.
The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and
overnight indexed swap rates -- a
measure of financial risk -- was at 79 basis points, when the
Libor was fixed, near its highest since March 2009.
One analyst said the new ECB President had not done enough
to soothe concerns over Italy, which many fear could be the
next, more systematically important victim of the euro zone debt
crisis.
Italian bond yields earlier hit their highest levels since
August, when the ECB first began buying its bonds in secondary
markets.
Draghi gave no hint that the bond-buying programme, a
controversial tool that contributed to the resignation of two
German policymakers, would be accelerated despite the chaos in
Greece threatening to engulf the much larger economies of Italy
and Spain.
"He was not very strong when he was talking about the (bond)
programme, I was expecting more commitment from the ECB,"
Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING. "I think that was not
very positive for peripheral spread."
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by John
Stonestreet)