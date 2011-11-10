* Margin repo increase may trigger borrowing costs spiral in Italy

* Italian banks may eventually become addicted to ECB cash

* Broader euro zone cash market stress indicators rise

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 10 The latest hike in how much it costs banks to raise funds using Italian bonds as collateral may be the last straw on the back of Italian lenders, pushing them to the point where they become dependent on loans from the European Central Bank.

If Italy fails to pursue reforms that boost growth and cut debt and euro zone policymakers don't take measures that win Italy time to implement them, bond yields are likely to rise further prompting another increase in repo margins.

That will again lead to a rise in bond yields and result in a spiral similar to what happened in Greece and Ireland, countries whose banks are now dependent on ECB support via its unlimited euro liquidity tenders.

"If there is no improvement in the secondary (bond) market it is inevitable that you see more damage from further increases in (repo margins)," said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan.

"Italian banks are shut out of unsecured markets. The big question right now is are the political changes that are being engineered at the moment enough to reverse the damage? My guess is that the damage to a large extent is not reversible."

It may not be long before the snowball starts to roll.

Two clearing houses hiked margin requirements for repo operations using Italian bonds by 5 points on Wednesday, less than their initial 15 points increase in Portuguese margins, for example.

The increase in Portugal's margins came after five trading days in which yield spreads over an average of triple-A rated bonds traded above 450 basis points. Italy's spreads only traded above that level on Wednesday, according to Christoph Rieger, a rate strategist at Commerzbank.

Assuming the mechanism applies to Italy as well and spreads remain elevated, another hike in the margin could be on the cards by next Wednesday, he said.

"This would further reduce the liquidity in Italian bonds and increase the pressure on banks to either fund a larger portion of their Italian inventory unsecured or at ECB operations, or to sell," Rieger said.

This should increase the Italian banks' loans from the ECB by 10-20 billion euros a month, from October's 111 billion, according to JPMorgan's Panigirtzoglou, but the risk is that the amount would rise faster if Italy is gradually pushed to ask for financial aid.

"Italian banks manage to offset their lack of issuance on the capital markets via retail bank bonds, effectively selling debt to Italian households," he said. "Italian households react with a lag. If we actually see an Italian bailout then the risk of Italian households moving money abroad will increase."

A commitment from the ECB for unlimited purchases of Italian bonds is widely regarded as a backstop to the Italian problem, but Panigirtzoglou said markets were not pricing in monetary easing beyond another minor 25 bps key rate cut.

BROADER STRESS

The Italian banks' problems have fed through the broader euro zone system, but in a moderate manner.

The spread between the three-month dollar Libor and overnight index swaps -- a widely used gauge of money market stress edged up to a fresh 2-1/2 year high of 35.6 bps from Wednesday's 34.8 bps.

The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap also edged 5 bps wider to minus 117 bps, matching its widest level in almost three years hit on Nov. 3, just before the ECB rate cut.

The five-year equivalent hit its widest since early 2009 at -47.5 bps, versus -45.4 bps on Wednesday.

While those measures indicated higher stress, they did not replicate the panic seen in Italian bond markets on Wednesday.

"Since 2008 money market lending and borrowing have been very limited," said Elaine Lin, interest rate strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"The majority of the collateral demand right now is in the triple-A space, liquidity has already dried up in Ireland and Portugal and in Italy it has gone much more than before ... so it can't get much worse." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)