* Demand for ECB dollars still low
* But likely to increase if funding pressures rise
* Long-term borrowing freeze raises economic fears
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 23 Euro zone banks borrowed
only a modest amount of dollars from the European Central Bank
on Wednesday but mounting funding stresses may see that change
at a three-month tender in early December.
Demand for dollar funding held steady with just two banks
taking around $550 million in one-week funds,
despite market costs of raising dollars standing at painfully
elevated levels.
By contrast, euro zone banks increased their euro borrowing
from the ECB to the highest level in two years on Tuesday.
U.S. money funds reduced dollar loans to European banks by
an additional 9 percent in October, Fitch Ratings said in a
report on Tuesday. The funds have cut lending to Europe by 42
percent since the end of May.
However, it is still around 30 basis points cheaper for euro
zone banks to borrow dollars in the market for one week than
from the ECB, RBS said. However, the bank added that if
financing stress intensified, there may be higher demand at a
three-month dollar tender in early December.
The three-month cross currency basis swap,
which measures the cost of swapping euros into dollars, is at
its most expensive level since the 2008 financial crash, at
around 140 basis points.
Graphic of one-year euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps
link.reuters.com/gam25s
"If we continue to see funding stress staying as wide as it
now, so beyond the 130 basis point level, we could see an
allotment of up to $4 or $5 billion," said RBS rate strategist
Simon Peck.
"If dollar funding conditions continue to deteriorate, for
example beyond 150 basis points in three-month cross currency
basis, perhaps we'll see $5 or 10 billion or more but the focus
is now on any rhetoric or any move to cut the rate charged."
Banks borrowed just $395 million in a three-month tender at
the beginning of November and $1.35 billion in October.
Many banks are not only shut out of money markets but are
also finding longer-term financing markets closed for business
as fears over exposure to euro zone sovereign debt erodes what
little trust had been built back up after the 2008 crisis.
The spread of senior bank bonds in the secondary market over
mid-swaps has marched relentlessly higher with those of France's
BNP Paribas, for example, rising to 220 bps, compared with 130
bps in August, and Italy's UniCredit's more than doubling to 750
bps from 325 bps, according to Societe Generale.
Raising new financing would probably cost an institution
even more if it could access the market. Only 11 billion euros
of senior paper has been issued since the beginning of July.
Any further slow-down in lending to banks or rise in their
cost of borrowing will add to pressures on the euro zone economy
as institutions seek to deleverage, said Societe Generale credit
strategist Suki Mann.
"Banks will preserve their own liquidity," he said.
"They'll reduce the amount of lending they do, compounding
the uncertainty that we have and exacerbating the slowdown in
the economy."
Data on Wednesday showed the region's private sector
contracted for a third month in November as the debt crisis
dragged the currency bloc to the brink of recession.
Markets are expecting the ECB to cut interest rates again
early next year.
