* Interbank funding strains increase further
* Relief from ultra-long ECB loans seen limited
* Solving sovereign crisis key for interbank lending
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 24 Signs of euro zone money
market stress grew on Thursday, and the move could accelerate
before the end of the year despite a Reuters report that the
European Central Bank is mulling ultra-long loans to banks to
fight the crisis.
The debt crisis has escalated in November, hitting core
economies in the euro zone including Germany, and banks
increasingly fear counterparties in the cash market could suffer
under the weight of their depreciating holdings of sovereign
debt.
As a result, more banks have become dependent on ECB cash,
and stress indicators such as spreads in the cross currency
basis swap market, which allows companies to swap euro rates for
dollar rates, have been on the rise.
"It is an ongoing process as the ECB is the lender of first
resort for many and not the lender of last resort," one trader
said. "It's morphine. Everyone seems to need the ECB."
The ECB was looking at extending the term of loans it
offers to banks to two or even three years to try to prevent a
credit crunch, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Two-year ECB cash could be useful for some banks which are
trying to refinance maturing debt. But it does not necessarily
mean that those banks would find it easier to borrow from the
cash markets afterwards.
Analysts said that interbank strains can be eased only by a
solution to the sovereign crisis and that expanding liquidity
facilities will only have a limited impact.
When the ECB reintroduced one-year euro tenders earlier this
year, the take-up was low and interbank lending continued to be
sporadic and mostly in the secured market.
"It only helps if the banks use it," said Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou, European head of global asset allocation and
alternative investments at JPMorgan.
"If it is only Italian and peripheral banks that use this
facility, there is more stigma and more fear. Did the one-year
repo help? - We had more stress after that. But if German banks
start to use it, that is more stimulative."
If banks borrow money for two years from the ECB at rates
close to 1 percent, which is where key interest rates are
expected to be in the next two months, they could invest the
money in higher yielding government bonds as a carry trade.
But that cover is not there anymore. German two-year debt
yields less than 0.5 percent and bonds issued by
other countries are increasingly being avoided due to fears of a
fierce escalation of the sovereign crisis.
German short-term rates moved closer to 0 percent
, with traders saying investors were pulling their
money out of unsecured bank deposits, trading their interest
returns on the safety of German sovereign paper.
"Your options are: Do you invest your money in unsecured
depo markets? No. Do you give it to the ECB? Yes. Otherwise (if
you're not a bank) you buy some sort of short-term security, and
I can see German Tbills trading with negative yields,
particularly going into year-end," the trader said.
The cost of getting dollars as reflected by the three-month
cross currency basis swap widened by 6.25 basis
points on Thursday to 149.25 -- a level not seen since September
2008.
Some analysts say the prices should be reflected in a larger
take-up at the ECB's weekly dollar tenders, but the "stigma"
attached to going to the central bank is keeping banks away for
the moment.
DEXIA
A banking source said Franco-Belgian bank Dexia
was accessing emergency liquidity facilities in Belgium, France,
Spain and Italy.
The news fuelled concerns that more and more banks outside
already bailed-out Greece, Ireland and Portugal will suffer
collateral constraints.
Dexia's problems are not necessarily a product of the latest
wave in the sovereign crisis. But fears that a government rescue
deal would endanger the credit ratings of the two countries and
concerns about the repercussions such an event would have on
domestic banks are symptomatic.
"The stress has reached the point where some small banks
face collateral constraints," Panigirtzoglou said.
"Dexia is the first example outside Greece and Ireland, but
what we hear from Italian banks is not encouraging either, and
this highlights that the problem is becoming more broad-based."
(Graphics by Scott Barber)