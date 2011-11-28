* Interbank stress levels stay elevated
* Euro zone banks' dependence on ECB seen increasing
* Excess liquidity to stay high, demand for dollars
anticipated
LONDON, Nov 28 Indicators of funding
stress for euro zone banks held at their highest levels since
the 2008 financial crisis on Monday, increasing the likelihood
of higher dependence on the European Central Bank into year end.
The cost of paying to swap euros into dollars for
three-months was well above those obtainable at the ECB's dollar
swap operations ahead of next week's longer-term tender,
suggesting demand may pick up.
Meanwhile excess liquidity in the banking system was around
260 billion euros, according to BNP Paribas, with large amounts
of that being hoarded, reflected in the high usage of the ECB's
overnight deposit facility.
That figure is not expected to drop much at the ECB's weekly
tender on Tuesday, where 247 billion euros of funding matures,
with a Reuters poll expecting banks to roll 240 billion euros
over.
"Money markets are going to stay under pressure into year
end," said Morgan Stanley strategist Laurence Mutkin.
"There is a lot of excess liquidity but the problem is how
banks are going to address the value of the government assets on
their balance sheets."
Longer-term funding for euro zone banks has dried up on
concerns over their exposure to the sovereign debt crisis, in
turn pushing up yields demanded by those banks to buy T-bills
issued by the region's debt-laden governments.
Belgium's one-year cost of funding rose above the equivalent
Euribor rate last week while the equivalent Italian and Spanish
spreads have widened sharply during November, according to
Morgan Stanley.
"Sovereigns borrowing at Euribor-plus shows the market is
unwilling to take-down (short-term) paper into year-end,
representing a further deterioration in the sovereign
credit/bank nexus," Mutkin said.
Fitch's latest money market report, released last week,
showed U.S. prime money market funds have reduced total exposure
to European banks by 42 percent since the end of May with a big
shift to shorter-maturity lending.
For example, Fitch noted that more than half of U.S. money
market fund exposure to French banks is now for a week or less,
compared with just 7 percent at the end of June.
That availability of short-term U.S. dollar funding may be
one reason why only two banks have been using the ECB's one-week
dollar swap line for around $500 million and it is still cheaper
to obtain shorter-term dollar funding via the market.
RBS calculates that it costs around 1.32 percent to borrow
one week dollars from the ECB versus a current market rate of
around 1.15 percent, but three-month dollars from the central
bank cost 1.45 percent, now well below the current market rate
of 1.80 percent based on a three-month cross-currency swap rate
of around 150 basis points.
That is the opposite situation to when the ECB held its
three-month dollar tenders in October and November, meaning
there may be an increase in demand at next week's offer of
funding after a sharp widening of the basis swap last week.
"A notable increase in demand for the December 7 tender is
likely if the basis remains at this level or wider," said RBS
strategist Simon Peck.
"However, it is important not to ignore the negative stigma
associated with accessing the dollar liquidity lines."
With seemingly little prospect of the ECB stepping up its
bond buying activities any time soon, next week's policy meeting
will focus on whether the central bank takes steps to provide
more longer-term liquidity.
The ECB is looking at extending loans to two or even three
years to try to prevent the euro zone crisis precipitating a
credit crunch that chokes the bloc's economy, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters last week.
Access to longer-term funding may be crucial with senior
financing markets all but closed since the middle of this year
and around 800 billion euros needed for European bank
refinancing, according to RBS.
