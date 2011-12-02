* A 25 bps ECB rate cut fully priced in next week
* Money markets reluctant to price much more easing
* If ECB dovish enough on Thursday, markets may start
pricing QE
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 2 Any dovish signals from the
European Central Bank at its meeting next week could give
investors the green light to start pricing in unprecedented
monetary easing and may trigger a sharp fall in short-term euro
zone interest rates.
Money market rates are fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut
in the key rate to 1 percent on Thursday, but investors remain
reluctant to price in further cuts next year. For that, they
would need a sign from new ECB President Mario Draghi that the
bank is willing to slash rates to all-time lows to support the
euro zone economy and keep inflation within the
target.
Warnings that the economic outlook is deteriorating and that
inflation is expected to fall sharply are usually enough to
convince markets the ECB is minded to loosen monetary policy,
but Draghi may have to explain more this time, analysts say.
If a move to cut rates below 1 percent became more likely,
speculation would then intensify that the ECB might also cut the
deposit facility rate below 0.25 percent, which could make it
difficult for the bank to sterilise its public debt purchases.
That means markets could start to price in that the ECB will
eventually start printing money to fight a looming recession and
a euro zone debt crisis that is spreading even to the bloc's
core economies and beyond.
On Thursday, Draghi said a fiscal union was the most
important step towards solving the euro debt crisis and added
"more elements might follow". Although some analysts said that
may signal the ECB is ready to act more aggressively to tackle
the crisis, the comments were considered too vague to have a
market impact.
"If he were slightly more specific in terms of what it is
that he is thinking what the ECB's contribution might be ...
that would be considered a dovish signal," FXPro strategist
Michael Derks said. "There's definitely more potential for (euro
zone overnight) Eonia rates to fall from here"
That outcome was "probable" he said, because "the ECB must
step in in a meaningful fashion ... otherwise the whole euro
project may crumble very quickly."
Societe Generale's head of rate strategy Vincent Chaigneau said
he was waiting to see whether Draghi's speech suggested more
easing was on the cards before deciding whether to lower the
target of its receiving March Eonia forward position, currently
at 0.40 percent. The rate was last trading at 0.43 percent
.
"The lowest point on the Eonia curve is 0.39 percent and if
two 25 bps cuts were priced in, that should probably be at 0.20
percent," Chaigneau said, adding that he expected the ECB to use
more unconventional measures in the first quarter of next year.
The three-month Euribor futures curve <O#FEI:> had room to
rise some 10-15 basis points if the ECB cut rates on Thursday by
25 basis points and looked dovish, according to RBC Capital
Markets head of European rates strategy Peter Schaffrik.
LIQUIDITY EXPECTATIONS
Some also expect the ECB to introduce unlimited euro loans
for banks extending beyond the current maximum one-year
maturity.
While it is difficult to gauge what markets expect liquidity
conditions will be next year given the huge amounts of extra
cash already in the market, some analysts said the introduction
of two-year loans would not be a big surprise.
Not so many expect three-year loans, though.
"The big thing will be whether they will extend the LTROs
(liquidity operations) to a longer maturity. If they introduce
the three-year, (markets) are going to take that as if it was
almost QE (quantitative easing) and trigger a fairly big risk-on
move," said Charles Diebel, head of market strategy at Lloyds.
Longer ECB loans could help troubled euro zone banks
re-finance maturing debt. More solid banks could take the money
as well, with the view to switch it into into higher-yielding
two- or three-year government debt, for example.
That would carry a risk though, as the only two-year
triple-A rated paper whose credit quality has not been seriously
questioned by investors -- that issued by Germany, Finland or
the Netherlands -- is currently yielding just 0.3-0.5 percent,
less than half the expected ECB rate at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, financial stress indicators such as the
three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap -- which
narrowed sharply after the coordinated move by global central
banks to cut dollar funding costs earlier this week -- widened
again.
The three-month basis swap expanded by some
6 basis points on the day to minus 130 basis points after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said the euro zone debt crisis would
take years to resolve.
Three-month dollar Libor also rose and overnight
borrowing from the ECB was at its highest since
March
