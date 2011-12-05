LONDON Dec 5 Interbank dollar borrowing
costs inched up again on Monday as apprehension about the
ability of European policymakers to draw a line under the
sovereign debt crisis at summits this week made banks wary of
lending to each other.
In a sign of market nervousness, investors paid to put their
money into triple-A-rated Dutch treasury bills and accepted
almost no return on German equivalents at auctions. Banks also
preferred to park about 333 billion euros with the European
Central Bank overnight rather than lend it on.
Friday's EU summit is seen by some as make-or-break for the
euro zone after a string of measures by European leaders over
nearly two years failed to stop bond market contagion spreading
from Greece to Ireland, Portugal and now Italy and Spain.
"There's still risks embedded in the balance sheet of banks
and people are worried about their refinancing profile
especially next year...The source of the crisis has not been
solved yet," ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
"We saw an improvement in dollar rates, in euro dollar basis
swap rates last week but I don't think we will get back to July
2011 levels. As long as markets don't see a durable solution to
the crisis they will remain elevated."
Money market strains eased last week after the Federal
Reserve and other major global central banks moved to let
foreign banks borrow dollars at a lower interest rate but the
respite was limited with interbank costs edging up on Friday.
London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars rose
to 0.53390 percent from 0.52833 percent, with Credit
Suisse and UBS among the banks indicating higher rates at
Monday's fixings. The exit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia from
the panel of banks that contributes to dollar Libor had limited
impact on the fixings.
The Bank of Nova Scotia was one of the banks which offered
the lowest quotes and it was dropped with effect from Monday
after a regular review last Friday by the British Bankers'
Association committee that oversees Libor.
DOLLAR TENDER IN FOCUS
The joint action by central banks last week to make dollar
funding cheaper could see banks take up a modest $10 billion
from the ECB's three-month dollar tender on Wednesday, according
to a Reuters' poll of traders on Monday. The total borrowed from
the dollar swap lines -- both seven-day loans introduced in May
2010 and the three-month tender reintroduced in mid-September is
about $2.1 billion.
Demand at the three-month tender may be smaller than
expected because of a decline in external liabilities of euro
zone banks, the stigma still associated with borrowing from the
ECB and a lack of eligible collateral among banks needing dollar
funding, Barclays Capital strategists said in a note.
Banks' appetite for euros is expected to slacken slightly at
the ECB's weekly tender on Tuesday, given expectations the bank
will offer more liquidity with longer maturities at its policy
meeting on Thursday.
"While more aggressive, these measures continue to represent
further liquidity solutions to what remains a solvency problem,"
Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.
(editing by Ron Askew)