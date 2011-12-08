* ECB cuts rates, introduces long-term liquidity tools

* Measures seen addressing symptoms, not the problem

* Euro zone banks' dependant on ECB seen rising

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 8 The European Central Bank's move to ease monetary policy and support banks on Thursday pushed down short-term euro zone interest rates but fell short of quelling fears that the sovereign debt crisis could massively hurt banks.

The ECB cut its key rate by 25 basis points to 1 percent, introduced ultra-long euro liquidity loans, and widened the collateral base in a bid to ease the strain in money markets.

But it discouraged expectations that it would massively step up its buying of government bonds if European Union leaders agree on moves towards closer fiscal union at a crucial summit starting later in the day.

"The implication for the money markets is that we are still flooding the system with liquidity, the ECB is 'all in' in terms of liquidity, and there is not much else they can do for now," said David Keeble, head of global rate strategy at Credit Agricole.

"Short-term interest rates could still fall further. But little has been done to heal the interbank market. We are healing the system but not finding the true core of the problems."

EU leaders are gathering for what is widely touted as a make-or-break summit in Brussels, and the ECB's stance has put more pressure on them to find a solution to the sovereign debt crisis.

Because banks hold massive amounts of government bonds, they will not have the confidence to lend in the cash market until sovereign debt is seen as a safe asset again.

Forward 2012 Eonia rates were slightly lower across the curve, but fell short of moving massively below 40 basis points, which would imply pricing in a deposit facility rate of less than 0.25 percent.

Such a move is seen as unlikely as it would mean that it would make it even harder for the ECB to sterilise its bond purchases.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> fell on the 2012 strip, reversing gains, but still implied that a further 25 basis point cut in the key rate was priced in, Barclays Capital rate strategist Giuseppe Maraffino said.

INTERCONNECTED

The euro zone financial system continued to show signs of stress. Overnight emergency borrowing from the European Central Bank jumped to over 9 billion euros, the highest in nine months.

The interconnectivity of the euro zone financial system was on the rise as the central bank becomes the counterparty of choice for an increasing number of banks.

For instance, ECB funding to Italian banks spiked to 153.2 billion euros last month, from 111.3 billion euros at the end of October, as they find it harder to find money in the market.

One of the factors that led to this was a hike in the cost of using Italian bonds to raise funds by clearing houses.

But on Thursday, Clearing houses LCH.Clearnet SA and Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G) cut repo margins following some easing in the country's bond yields.

"Still, given that a lot of the repo volume seems now to have migrated to the ECB, the reversal of the changes might not have a similar impact on the other side," Maraffino said.

He added that a fragile market sentiment before Friday's summit could also be an impediment to a sharp improvement in funding conditions for Italian banks.

Jefferies estimates the Greek banking sector was effectively rolling over a quarter of their balance sheet through the eurosystem and its national central bank as of September, while Italian banks were rolling over around 4 percent of their balance sheet through the eurosystem as of November.

"On current trends these numbers can only go higher, with the Bundesbank effectively the other side of most of this liquidity provisioning," Jefferies' chief European financial economist David Owen said. (Graphics by Scott Barber and Marc Jones)