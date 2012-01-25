* Expectations rise for a large 3-year ECB loans take-up
* Short-term euro zone rates seen falling further
* Euro/USD FX basis could narrow further, M.Stanley says
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 25 Shifts in demand at
European Central Bank cash tenders this week are pointing
towards a large take-up of three-year loans by euro zone banks
in February, strengthening the case for lower short-term
interest rates in the near term.
Investors who are nervous about the risk of a chaotic Greek
debt default after another setback in talks on a debt swap deal,
are drawing some comfort from the auctions' results, seeing
signs that the euro banking system is building up a safety
cushion.
Banks reduced their intake of three-month ECB funding to 20
billion euros on Wednesday, compared to 45 billion euros they
borrowed in October and 35 billion euros in a Reuters poll. On
Tuesday, they took 130 billion euros in one-week cash, 10
billion more than expected.
"This is a shift of the collateral out of the three-month
tender and into the one-week tender to have it ready for the
three-year," Commerzbank's interest rate strategist Benjamin
Schroeder said.
A Reuters poll in mid-January showed the ECB is expected to
hand out 263 billion euros at its second three-year cash tender
in February, but Schroeder said expectations may have risen
after Wednesday's drop in demand for three-month loans.
This compares to 489 billion euros taken at the first
tender, but JPMorgan strategists estimate a 300 billion euros
take-up would be "equally as powerful".
They assume that 100 billion euros will be rolled over from
existing liquidity operations, 100 billion euros would be used
for prefunding maturing bank debt, leaving the other 100 billion
euros for carry trades.
This is what JPMorgan estimates was the level banks used to
buy government bonds after the December three-year tender,
halving rates on up to three-year paper in Spain and Italy and
driving them lower elsewhere in the euro zone.
Interbank lending rates will also fall further after a
take-up of around 300 billion euros as a result of an
ever-increasing liquidity surplus in the euro system, analysts
say.
However, doubts remain that money market functioning would
come back to normal.
A large chunk of the collateral that could be used in the
secured lending markets is going to be stuck with the ECB, while
confidence to lend in unsecured markets is unlikely to pick up
significantly as long as the sovereign crisis remains unsolved.
DOLLAR FUNDING
The better euro liquidity conditions have filtered through
dollar funding markets as well.
The three-month London interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for
dollars fell on Wednesday to 0.55660 percent versus
0.55910 percent in the previous day, having gradually dropped
from around 30-month highs at the start of the year.
Also, a gauge of dollar funding strains, the three-month
euro/dollar cross currency basis swap which
usually tightens when dollars are easier to find for euro zone
lenders, narrowed below 80 basis points for the first time since
August 2011 on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley's head of FX strategy Ian Stannard, who
predicted in late December that the basis swap would narrow to
80 bps from three-year wides of 167 bps, said it could tighten
further to 60 bps.
"The amount of liquidity which is now being made available
is a big factor in helping to release the tensions in money
markets so it is likely to see a gradual narrowing of the
basis," Stannard said.
He added that the deadlock in talks for the Greek debt swap
deal which some traders say has prevented the basis swap from
breaking the 80 bps level over the past few sessions will have a
limited impact.
"As long as liquidity conditions remain more favourable
which is the case now ... then the impact from the day to day
neswsflow coming from Greece will be quite limited," Stannard
said.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)