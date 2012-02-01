* Dangers to over-reliance on ECB funding flagged
* ECB and banks taking on more risk on balance sheets
* Feb LTRO seen easing financial stress in money markets
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Feb 1 European Central Bank
liquidity has helped to lower the level of financial stress in
the inter-bank market and improve sentiment towards risk, but
analysts are beginning to flag the dangers of a banking system
over-reliant on cheap central bank funding.
The three-month spread between Libor rates and overnight
index swap rates has narrowed since the ECB injected money in
the financial system in December and is seen tightening further
as the central bank is set to offer another round of three year
loans this month.
There is a widespread view that the ECB's liquidity
operations have been successful in averting a credit crunch
which would have accentuated the euro zone debt crisis. But
there are concerns banks may get too comfortable and the ECB may
struggle to wean them off cheap lending.
"The worry is this a temporary life-support or is this
something that is going to be hard to reverse in future?"
Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank
said.
Even with three-month euro zone Libor interbank lending
rates at their lowest since March 2011 at 1.04943 percent
, traders say banks have remained reluctant to lend
to each other.
"We don't think that it actually tackles the root
of the problem which is one of solvency and at its heart a lack
of fiscal union in the euro zone," McGuire added.
European leaders agreed to a pact of stricter budget
discipline, a step towards tighter fiscal integration, helping
to fuel risk appetite in financial markets already benefiting
from ample ECB liquidity.
The injection of nearly half a trillion euros of three-year
ECB funding in December has seen the spread between three-month
Libor rate and overnight Eonia rates - a
measure of counterparty risk - tighten more than 20 basis points
since December.
The spread last stood at 69 bps, unchanged from
the day prior.
Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro expects that gap to
narrow another 20 basis points after the second round of
three-year funding this month.
The ECB is expected to allot 325 billion euros in its second
three-year refinancing tender due in late February so long as
money markets remain stressed, a Reuters poll of traders showed
this week.
DAY OF RECKONING
The problem was how to wean the banks off such attractive
funding conditions and what impact it could be having on the
ECB's growing balance sheet, analysts said.
"If you give banks the easy option it sort of blunts the
need to make the harder choices," Smith said.
Given the ECB has eased its collateral requirements quite
significantly, "from having a very liquid, stable balance sheet,
the ECB has gone to having a very large and less stable balance
sheet by nature of the risks that it is taking on in terms of
the paper it is receiving."
The ECB's long-term refinancing operations (LTRO) have
allowed domestic banks to borrow at relatively attractive rates
with the ECB to buy high-yielding bonds, making a profit but
also increasing these banks' exposure to riskier sovereign debt.
"Banks become increasingly vulnerable to a turn in
peripheral sentiment because they will be more heavily invested
in peripheral bonds so any decline in the value of those bonds
is going to hurt balance sheets an awful lot more if they have
loaded up on them via the LTRO process," McGuire said.
It also delayed the "day of reckoning" which will ultimately
involve a solution that transfers some of the risks to Europe's
paymaster Germany and other so-called "core" countries either
via greater fiscal union or quantitative easing by the ECB, he
added.
"At the moment this three-year (cash) is helping the carry
trade. So banks are going out and buying a huge amount of
government debt for anything under three years and using the ECB
to fund it," a trader said. "It's great in the short-term ...
but what happens in three years' time when the ECB stops that?"
(editing by Ron Askew)