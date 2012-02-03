* Excess cash to keep money market rates low for long time
* Peripheral bonds may be pressured by bank debt repayments
* Expectations for bumper three-year funding spiral
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Feb 3 Even if growing expectations
for a bumper take-up at the European Central Bank's next
offering of long-term funds are disappointed, money market rates
should stay at rock bottom as the fresh cash pours into banks'
coffers.
However, much of the funds could be used to repay upcoming
bond redemptions and debt issued by struggling euro zone
governments could eventually come under pressure.
The half a trillion euros of 3-year loans handed out to
banks in December has helped eased credit concerns, brought down
the cost of borrowing for embattled countries such as Spain and
Italy and led to a collapse in short-term rates in the secured
repo and treasury bill markets.
Although a vast chunk of the 500 billion euros of excess
cash in the banking system is being parked back at the ECB
overnight, there are clues elsewhere as to what
is being done with the rest of the money.
It would appear that while Northern European banks are
channelling the money into safer places such as German
government bonds, repos and the ECB's vaults, Southern European
banks, especially in Spain, have dived back into their own
countries' sovereign issuance.
The euro area balance sheet compiled by the ECB shows
Spanish banks' holdings of government bonds increased by around
25 billion euros in December from November.
Although some of this will be accounted for by the rise in
prices as peripheral debt markets rallied, Spanish banks were
far and away the biggest purchasers of such bonds in the final
month of the year.
Italian banks' holdings increased by around 4 billion euros
but German, French and Dutch banks were net sellers. Spanish and
Italian banks also increased their holdings of bank bonds by 17
billion euros.
JP Morgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou estimates that
around 100 billion euros of current three-year funding will be
used to invest in bonds paying higher rates of interest - the
so-called carry trade.
So the rise in government and bank bond holdings in December
- allowing for the change in value due to the market rally -
accounted for less than half of that cash.
And with the rally in both government and bank bonds
persisting throughout January it is likely this investment trend
continued in the first weeks of 2012.
"The (three-year operation) was near the end of December,
leaving only one week so our guess is most of the cash was
deployed in January," Panigirtzoglou said.
Commerzbank strategist Christoph Rieger said he believed
Northern European banks were parking cash in high quality repos
and in the ECB's overnight deposit facility, fuelling the demand
for safe-haven paper such as Bunds even as risk appetite in
financial markets picked up.
Banks currently have one more opportunity to obtain cheap
three-year funding but have to repay around 550 billion euros of
maturing bonds during this year, Commerzbank estimates.
The Financial Times reported earlier this week that European
banks were preparing to double their crisis loans to a trillion
euros at the next three-year operation at the end of February
although a Reuters poll on Tuesday saw an expected take-up of a
more modest 325 billion euros.
"Markets are delirious with a 1 trillion euro headline
popping up again," Rieger said, urging caution.
And a euro zone central bank official was also sceptical
about the figure.
"I think now the analysts are getting carried away,
personally I think it is likely to be a similar level as the
last one."
The money being used by banks addicted to ECB funding as
well as the solid peripheral banks to buy government bonds may
well be used to meet bond redemptions as the year goes on.
"The balance sheet expansion that is taking place when banks
are making use of the three-year operations supports a range of
assets," Rieger said.
"However, unless this expansionary impulse leads to a
lasting thawing of capital market funding and a recovery in risk
appetite, the expansion of bank balance sheets will likely be
temporary."
Panigirtzoglou does see the trend of parking money in repo
markets and short term T-bills as likely to continue however.
Evidence that money is finding its way there is reflected
by, for example, a fall in short-term Italian repo rates to 30
or 40 basis points since December's three-year operation from
around 1.5 percent before, while T-bill yields have collapsed.
"The short-term vehicles, repo, T-bills, even unsecured
overnight rates, are all being supported by this wall of cash
which is going to stay for a very long time. Period," he said.
"There is so much cash that rates will stay low even if we
assume some of the money is used to repay debt because any rise
in for example repo rates will make it attractive to move cash
out of the deposit facility."
