* ECB seen holding firm on rates, loan offers until March

* Three-year cash still seen easing interbank stress

* Some hedging against surprises, rate cuts seen eventually

By William James

LONDON, Feb 6 Interbank markets show little expectation that the European Central Bank will commit to new injections of long-term banking loans or signal a cut in interest rates at its February policy meeting later this week.

Prices showed the predicted path of overnight bank to bank lending rates - which are typically closely correlated with the ECB refinancing rate - was broadly flat over the first half of the year.

Analysts expect ECB President Mario Draghi to praise the impact of steps taken in December which have boosted banks' cash buffers with half a trillion euros of three-year loans, unfrozen bank funding markets and pushed interbank borrowing rates lower.

"Currently there is not the need for the ECB to come up with more ideas," said Kornelius Purps, strategist at Unicredit.

"The risk that banks will face serious difficulties in getting their business funding has been trimmed extremely successfully."

Reflecting this view, measures of counterparty stress in the bank-to-bank lending market eased further. The Libor/OIS spread narrowed to stand at 68 basis points, down from more than 90 bps in December, and forward markets pointed to a spread of around 40 bps by year-end.

The central bank will hold on Feb. 29 a second offer of three-month loans, which is expected to add to the large surplus of long-term cash in the euro system.

A Reuters poll of money market traders showed banks were expected to borrow 400 billion euros at the operation. Speculation last month had been of a take-up as high as a trillion euros though money market players generally expect a lower figure.

Analysts said the ECB was unlikely to announce more loan tenders at Thursday's policy meeting, preferring instead to take a wait-and-see approach on whether December's strong demand would be matched at the Feb. 29 long-term refinancing operation (LTRO).

"They could well say that we are riding the LTRO wave and sentiment in the market has improved a bit, so why spend the last ammunition they have at their disposal?," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.

RATE EXPECTATIONS

Prices showed markets were not expecting a change in the ECB's main refinancing rate, although there were tentative signs that some investors were looking to hedge against a surprise cut.

March Euribor futures rallied last week, suggesting some were positioning for a drop in interbank rates as a result of an interest rate cut.

The contract was last trading at 99.1, implying an expected three-month Euribor rate of 0.9 percent by March - well below the current fixing of 1.094 percent. The ECB's refinancing rate currently stands at a record-low 1 percent.

"Basically that suggests the market thinks that three-month Euribor rates will fall below 1 percent and part of that could be driven by expectation of another rate cut," de Groot said.

Nevertheless, he cautioned that the Euribor contract contained a risk premium and the rally did not imply a strong conviction for a rate cut.

Economists at RBC Capital Markets expected rate cuts in the coming months, but said more evidence was needed on how the ECB's policy easing was impacting the euro zone economy.

"If the ECB succeeds in easing funding conditions for banks in the periphery and if that translates into stronger credit supply, then that in itself should spur activity and inflation," the bank said in a note.

"In those circumstance, there would be less need for further rate cuts." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)