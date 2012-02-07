* UK banks lagging ECB-inspired issuance revival

* Better sentiment still to reach sterling market

* BoE set to expand asset purchases

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Feb 7 UK banks that have not accessed the European Central Bank's generous liquidity handouts may find themselves at a disadvantage in longer-term funding markets until sentiment towards the sector improves further.

Just one UK bank, Lloyds, has accessed capital markets this year, in a deal analysts said was "expensive" for the issuer.

European institutions, however, have found debt markets opening up since the ECB injected almost half a trillion euros of three-year funding into the banking system in late December. Another such auction will be held later this month.

"The credit market is on fire for non-financial corporates, and banks in Europe have benefited from the (ECB money) pushing front-end yields lower," said Societe Generale rate strategist Suki Mann. "That's helping make the cost of issuance more palatable, but UK banks have been conspicuous by their absence from the market."

Analysts estimate UK banks need to repay between 100 and 150 billion pounds of debt this year, much of it in the first half. Those with European subsidiaries can access ECB funding, as RBS did, but must then pay to swap the funds back into sterling.

Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system - almost 500 billion euros according to BNP Paribas - has increased confidence that a credit crunch will be avoided and helped bring down measures of counterparty banking risk.

The spread between three-month euro Libor - the benchmark cost of borrowing on interbank markets - and the anticipated central bank rate (OIS) has narrowed to around 65 basis points from over 90 basis points in December.

The equivalent spread in dollars has also eased since December, but the sterling spread has barely budged and remains at around 60 basis points.

CATCH UP

Markets do expect UK bank funding tensions to ease in time. In forward markets, which reflect expectations of future rates, the sterling Libor/OIS spread is seen declining to 52 basis points by March and to 43.5 basis points by September.

"Ultimately it all plays in together, but it takes time for (the ECB) liquidity to start opening up markets in other regions," said RBS rate strategist Simon Peck.

"If there is a big allotment in February's three-year operation then that easing should eventually spread through to the UK."

Indeed, sterling Libor rates appear to have peaked two weeks ago and begun a very gradual decline. That compares with a fall in euro Libor rates of around 50 bps since December.

"The risk of a full-blown credit crunch has eased significantly because banks have accessed the ECB liquidity, and the fear of one has also eased," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.

"It's a question now (whether) the overall perceived banking sector risk can fall specifically for sterling the way it has for euros."

The signs are promising, with money market traders reporting a pick-up in offers to UK banks among an overall increase in transaction volumes since the ECB's December tender operation.

The Bank of England is expected to extend its asset purchase programme - quantitative easing - when it meets on Thursday despite signs the UK economy may be turning the corner after contracting in the last quarter of 2011.

Its approach has contrasted with that of the ECB, which throughout the financial crisis has preferred to provide liquidity direct to the banking sector while sterlising the bond purchases it has made in secondary markets to support indebted sovereign issuers.

"Quantitative easing can only go a small way towards improving the short-term funding strains, for instance by increasing asset values," Smith said.

"We doubt that the BoE will ... alter existing facilities to improve the liquidity position of UK banks, but the issue should be on its radar ... especially given the contrast with the euro zone market." (Editing by Catherine Evans)