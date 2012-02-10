LONDON Feb 10 The European Central Bank
is not expected to cut interest rates again until October at the
earliest, money market prices showed on Friday, as traders
exited bets for a move in March after the bank gave no hint of
further monetary easing any time soon.
ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday pointed to signs the
euro zone economy had stabilised recently while warning of big
risks to growth, which analysts took as a signal the bank would
keep rates steady at 1 percent for the near term.
A Reuters snap survey of 57 economists showed only 14 now
think the ECB will cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.75
percent next month. By contrast, a regular survey last week
showed 41 out of 71 analysts thought the central bank would
resume rate cuts before the end of the first quarter.
Calculations based on one-week Eonia rates show
money markets are pricing in a 12 percent probability the bank
will resume lowering its refinancing rate in October.
"You have rather flattish Eonia curve until October
...(which) shows the market is convinced the ECB will continue
to carry out its unconventional measures but will not move on
the refi rate or conventional policy," said Matteo Regesta, a
strategist at BNP Paribas.
Economists at RBC Capital Markets said they were no longer
expecting further rate cuts from the ECB, reversing their call
before Thursday's ECB meeting for further monetary policy easing
in coming months.
The ECB's emphasis on some tentative signs of stabilisation
in economic activity was consistent with maintaining an
expansionary monetary policy, they said.
"But the diminishing stresses in financial markets and the
banking system will probably do enough to ease monetary and
financial conditions to enable the ECB to avoid crossing the 1
percent level," they said in a note.
CASH MANIA
Interbank lending rates kept up their downward trend on
Friday after Draghi urged banks to make use of the
generous long-term liquidity the central bank will offer later
this month.
The ECB also approved an expansion of the type of collateral
it accepts at its liquidity operations, which could see banks
snap up three-year funds on offer on Feb. 29 after they took up
nearly half a trillion euros of the first loans in December.
With expectations of the uptake for the February round
matching or even exceeding December's demand, downward pressure
on lending rates in the money market remains intense.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.063 percent, the lowest level since late January last year.
Equivalent London offered interbank rates fixed at 0.99157
percent, its lowest in just over a year and down
from 0.99943 percent.
Signs of money market stress have also been abating, with
the trend set to continue barring Greece tipping into a chaotic
default after its efforts to secure a second bailout hit another
glitch on Thursday. The spread of three-month euro Libor over
OIS or anticipated central bank rates, tightened two basis
points to 64 bps on Friday, down from over 90 bps hit in early
December.
"As long as the mania about the ECB liquidity continues and
with an accident in Greece being averted for now, there is no
point in taking the other side and we expect spreads to come in
further, both in spot and forward terms," Commerzbank strategist
Christoph Rieger said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)