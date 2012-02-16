* Cheap ECB loans seen as reliable shield against Greek mess
* Rates still falling, but trading becomes more "name
specific"
* Some small signs of interbank stress show up
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 16 The hefty amount of cash
floating around in the euro banking system is generally
offsetting fears that a potential messy Greek default could
severely hit lenders across the bloc, but tentative signs of
stress in the interbank lending market are emerging.
Worries that Greece may not get a second bailout are making
banks more reluctant to lend to each other again, with traders
saying bank-to-bank lending has turned even more "name specific"
in recent days, meaning only the strongest banks were active.
Benchmark interbank rates continued to fall, with the
European Central Bank's injection of nearly half-a-trillion
euros into the banking system last year providing comfort. Banks
can also take as much of the extra cheap loans as they want at a
similar tender at the end of the month.
But some signs of stress can still be spotted.
The Markit iTraxx index of credit default spreads for
European senior financials - measuring the cost of
insuring against a bank defaulting on its debts - has risen by
almost 50 basis points in the past 10 days to above 240 bps.
But it was still more than one full point below the highs
seen in November before the ECB first announced its three-year
funding plans.
"The chance of a liquidity squeeze has been (lowered) but
you cannot fully neglect the chance of default from a bank which
has exposure to a peripheral country, not only to Greece," said
Benjamin Schroeder, rate strategist at Commerzbank.
"Interbank risks are obviously increasing. If you think
contagion can get out of hand problems in interbank markets
could (appear) again."
He also said spreads between forward rate agreements and
overnight index swaps (OIS)-- a widely used measure of stress in
the interbank lending markets -- could re-widen if Greek
tensions increased.
Morgan Stanley strategist Elaine Lin said the euro Libor/OIS
spread, now at 62 basis points, could expand towards 100 bps in
case of a disorderly default, levels last seen in early 2009
after the shock of the Lehman Brothers collapse.
Another stress measure that is widely used, the cost of
swapping euro interest payments on an underlying asset into
dollars as measured by the three-month cross currency basis
swaps, widened by 4 bps to minus 79.5 bps.
That is still less than half the levels seen in November and
some of the widening presure in cross currency markets may also
have been triggered by expectations that the Dutch State
Treasury may want to swap some of the around $3 billion worth of
its first dollar bond being sold on Thursday into euros.
ENHANCED FIREWALL
Interbank rates maintained their downward trend. The
three-month London Interbank Offered Rate for euros, or Libor
, dropped to 0.96821 percent on Thursday versus
0.97821 percent on Wednesday. Equivalent Euribor rates also fell
"Contagion will be higher in a blowout scenario," Lin said,
adding that markets are still expecting the Greek situation to
be dealt with in an orderly fashion.
"But the fact that the ECB is doing the (three-year lending)
and the fact that we are at a juncture of doing another one or
even the likelihood of an outright QE (quantitative easing)
tends to enhance the firewall."
As long as a chaotic default is not the main scenario the
impact on money markets should be minimum, because "banks'
balance sheets have almost written down the entire Greece
holdings and U.S. exposure has wound down to minimum", she said.