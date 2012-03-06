* 3-mth Euribor rates fall to lowest since Sept 2010
* ECB overnight deposits hit record high at 827.5 bln euros
* ECB interest rates seen remaining at 1 pct
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 6 Bank-to-bank Euribor
lending rates fell to their lowest since September 2010, sinking
deeper after the European Central Bank poured in a second round
of cheap cash last week to buoy the banking system.
Analysts expect Euribor rates to keep falling after the ECB
injected another 530 billion euros of cheap funding last week,
in addition to the 489 billion euros that banks took up in
December.
Three-month Euribor rates fell to 0.920
percent from 0.934 percent, sinking to their lowest since late
September 2010. One trader said the rate of the decline had
accelerated after it broke through the 1 percent level in late
February.
"Once it went through 1 percent, which is the refi rate, it
seemed to gain a little bit of momentum to the downside and in
doing so it has given a little bit more wind and oomph to the
price action in the front end of the Euribor strip futures,"
said a trader.
"The refi rate at 1 percent looks like it is cast in stone,"
he said.
The huge cash boost for euro zone banks was a factor behind
economists' decision to reverse their forecasts for interest
rate cuts this year in a Reuters poll published last week.
The ECB is now expected to keep rates on hold at
1.0 percent until deep into 2013, the poll showed.
As long as the ECB maintains its 150 bps corridor,
the difference between the deposit and the marginal lending
rate, Eonia forwards indicate the refi rate will remain
unchanged at 1 pct until year-end, said Don Smith, economist at
ICAP.
The three-year cash injection from the ECB has pushed excess
liquidity in the money market to a record 813 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations, smashing the
previous record of 535 billion euros set earlier this year.
Having soaked up the three-year funds, banks are now
reducing their intake of short-term money. They took
just 17.5 billion euros in the ECB's weekly main refinancing
operation - the lowest amount since November 2001.
HOARDING CASH
There are growing concerns that banks continue reluctant to
lend to each other despite the excess cash in the financial
system and that the extra liquidity will not filter through into
the real economy.
Banks deposited a hefty 827.5 billion euros at the ECB's
deposit facility overnight up from 820.8 billion euros the day
prior.
A Reuters poll of traders predicted that the broader euro
zone economy would only get limited benefit from the ECB's
funding bonanza because banks were hoarding the money rather
than lending it on to businesses and consumers.
ECB President Mario Draghi recently urged banks to help
strengthen economic growth by lending the money they borrow from
the central bank at very low rates to euro zone households and
businesses.
"It's possibly a sign that banks are hoarding cash for a
rainy day," the trader said. "I think the market is now addicted
to easy cash and I think we are in a very difficult position
weaning banks off this life-support machine."
(Additional Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)