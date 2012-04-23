* September, October Eonia rates 5 bps lower than May Eonia
* Markets pricing in chances for more ECB easing in 2012
* Some strategists bet against the trend, though
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 23 Short-term euro zone interest
rates are pricing in a rising chance that the European Central
Bank may ease monetary policy further later this year as the
sovereign debt crisis intensifies and the economic outlook
worsens.
Surveys showed on Monday the euro zone's private sector
slump deepened at a faster than expected pace in April,
dampening hopes that the bloc may come out of recession any time
soon.
The release adds to fears that the austerity measures
planned in vulnerable economies such as Italy or Spain may
simply make it harder to raise revenue to repay debt. Investors
are slowly turning their heads to the ECB again for measures to
mitigate the crisis.
Forward euro overnight Eonia rates dated on future ECB
rate-setting meetings this year have fallen in recent days,
implying a further cut in the ECB's benchmark rate from its
record low 1.0 percent, or some other additional official action
to drive down borrowing costs. September and October Eonia rates
briefly fell below 30 basis points on Monday, 5 bps lower than
the May Eonia.
"It reflects the underlying bias of the market which is
towards the ECB likely to do something down the line," FXPro
chief economist Simon Smith said.
The Eonia curve has been largely flat at 34-35 basis points
since the ECB injected around 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion)
into the banking system because markets had largely expected the
ECB to stand back and watch for a while.
Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder also takes
the recent fall in Eonia rate forwards dated towards the end of
the year as a sign that markets now think the ECB's stand-back
stance may not last as long as previously thought.
"Markets are looking at ECB rate cuts down the road as the
economic situation deteriorates with the austerity going on in
euro land," Schroeder said.
"But I don't think the ECB will go down this path," he
added, noting remarks by ECB policymakers, including President
Mario Draghi, still suggesting a wait-and-see approach and
putting the onus on politicians to fix the crisis.
Schroeder recommends a trade fighting the trend by paying
forward Eonia rates below 34 basis points, the recent average.
GAUGING STRESS
As Spanish 10-year government bond yields
flirt with 6 percent, a level which many analysts say is
announcing a new wave in the euro zone crisis, money markets are
showing signs of taking less comfort from the ECB's liquidity
blanket.
A common gauge of interbank tensions, the spread between
Libor rates and overnight index swaps, has stabilised in recent
sessions at around 30 basis points, after narrowing by two
thirds since the ECB's long term liquidity injections.
Another measure, the cost of swapping euro rates for dollars
via three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps, has also
stabilised at around minus 50 basis points, pausing a narrowing
trend since last November.
"I would expect (the two stress indicators) to nudge higher
in the next couple of days," FXPro's Smith said. "The momentum
we've gained from the ECB's three-year repos is pretty much
followed through now.
"There's still a long way to go in terms of deleveraging and
balance sheet adjustment, especially in Spain."
The Markit iTraxx index of default insurance for European
senior financials, a measure that JPMorgan says is
a more useful gauge of interbank stress than money market rates,
hit its highest since mid-January on Monday at 256.38 bps.
($1 = 0.7571 euros)
(Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)