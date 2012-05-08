* Key euro interbank rates at 23-month lows on ECB cash
* Greek political turmoil risks reviving counterparty risks
* Libor/OIS spreads stabilising, tightening may be over
LONDON, May 8 Benchmark interbank rates hit new
23-month lows on Tuesday, pinned down by a glut of central bank
cash, but improvement in measures of counterparty risk could
stall as political risk in Greece stokes worries about which
lenders are most vulnerable.
The ECB's injection of one trillion euros of three-year
loans into the banking system since December has halved
three-month euro-priced interbank rates, easing money market
strain as the threat of another Lehman Brothers-style implosion
receded.
But a political stalemate in Greece after weekend elections
which could lead to the formation of a government opposed to the
conditions of its international bailout was making money market
participants cautious, subduing interbank activity.
Worries that Greece would be unable to pay its debt added to
investor concerns that the sovereign debt crisis could again
start seeping into money markets, distorting lending.
"The Greek situation is going to curtail interbank activity
and make people more wary of counterparty risk. That's why we're
seeing in wider markets more yield declines in German bonds and
gold coming off," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FXPro.
"We're entering a new phase of uncertainty regarding
counterparty risk as politics once again comes to the fore."
While three-month London interbank offered rates for
three-month euros hit its lowest level since April 2010 around
0.61750 percent, its spread over Overnight Index Swap rates - a
key barometer of counterparty risk - has been largely stuck
around 30 basis points in recent weeks.
The equivalent dollar Libor has held steady at 0.46585
percent over the past fortnight, with the spread
over OIS also little changed.
"The momentum is slowing down when you look at
Libor/OIS spreads. There's more stabilisation there. Libor/OIS
is reflecting that we aren't going to see massive improvement
from here," Smith said.
However, the glut of central bank liquidity is expected to
keep money market strains from intensifying to levels anywhere
near those seen in the second half of last year.
For instance, three month euro/dollar cross currency basis
swaps, which shows the rate charged when
swapping euro interest rate payments on an underlying asset into
dollars, is still around its tightest in nine months at 49 basis
points.
The measure, which widens in times of funding stress when
investors compete for dollars, has gradually tightened from
November's minus 167.5, a level not seen since the aftermath of
Lehman Brothers' collapse in late 2008.
"The only thing which will cause a massive step up in
funding stress is if the Federal Reserve pulls its dollar swap
lines with the ECB or Germany decides it has had enough of
easing on the monetary and fiscal side," said UBS currency
strategist Chris Walker. "Until that fundamentally changes,
we're not going to see much in terms of funding stress."
