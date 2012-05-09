* FRA/OIS spreads, euro/dollar FX swaps widening
* Markets wary of Greece, but no panic yet as ECB loans help
* But impact of potential Greek euro exit unknown
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 9 The election of mainly
anti-austerity politicians in Greece has pushed some euro zone
money market stress indicators higher, although there was no
sense of panic as most banks have already secured the cash they
need for this year.
Politicians who back the reforms agreed with Greece's
international lenders have failed to form a government, and the
political deadlock raises the risk of a full-blown Greek default
next month and, some say, a potential euro zone exit.
With the exact consequences of such an unprecedented event
hard to predict, some closely watched interbank stress
indicators have started to tick up.
The difference between forward rate agreements (FRA) and
overnight index swaps (OIS) - one way to focus in on
counterparty risk - has risen across the curve this week.
Longer-term maturities have risen more than short-term ones.
Markets saw little risk of banks facing liquidity problems in
the near term, as they have borrowed a total of about 1 trillion
euros in long-term loans from the European Central Bank.
The two-year spread was about 37 basis points, compared with
32 at the end of April.
"Speculative positions in funding markets have been
increasing in the last week or so and they should continue
to put widening pressure on spreads like FRA/OIS and cross
currency basis," said Max Leung, a rates strategist at BofA
Merrill Lynch Global Research.
"The real concerns (surrounding Greece) are not on the
banking sector yet. In addition, there are still plenty of
measures that the ECB and the Fed have in place that are
shielding the banking sector from the political uncertainty."
The Markit iTraxx index of default insurance for European
senior financials hit its highest since mid-January
on Wednesday at 268.94 basis points. That was still 100 bps
lower than the highs hit before the ECB's cash injections.
CROSS CURRENCY
Another widely used gauge of interbank stress, the
three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap
, hit its widest levels in two weeks at minus 52
basis points.
The measure, which widens when banks find it harder to
borrow dollars, has been on a steady narrowing trend since the
ECB's first liquidity injection in the banking sector late last
year. This week, however, it has widened by 6 basis points.
"There has been a little bit of movement, but there's
nothing yet to suggest significant changes are taking place,"
said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley.
Stannard said the Greek political situation and
uncertainties related to a broader increase of support for
growth-oriented measures rather than austerity across Europe was
behind the widening.
But a break to levels wider than minus 60 basis points was
needed to confirm a change in the overall trend, he said.
"At the moment the basis is reflecting some of the
uncertainty but nothing more than that."
A Greek default in itself would have limited impact on the
banking sector outside Greece, analysts say. Some Greek banks
may lose access to the ECB's emergency liquidity measures as a
result. But other banking systems have mostly written down their
Greek holdings and would still be able to tap ECB funds if
needed.
If it becomes more apparent that Greece is heading towards a
euro exit, however, stress is likely to increase sharply, as the
exact consequences on the euro zone banking system are unknown.
"Another Greek default may not be a Lehman-type event, but a
potential Greek exit could be," BofA Merrill Lynch's Leung said.
