* ECB cash repayment raises concerns
* 11 bln euros of LTRO money returned
* Questions over collateral/counterparties
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 11 An early repayment of 11 billion
euros of low cost funding to the ECB last week may be due to a
bank losing its eligibility as a counterparty or a shortage of
collateral, underscoring concerns about the general health of
the banking sector.
The European Central Bank's weekly financial statement
showed that 10.8 billion euros ($14 billion) of longer-term
refinancing operations (LTROs) were repaid last week before
maturity.
This is unusual because banks are not permitted to repay
such funds early. There are exceptions for the December and
February three-year funding operations but even those officially
cannot be repaid before one year has passed.
The outstanding amount on December's 489 billion euro
three-year operation has fallen to 481 billion euros as of
Thursday, although Commerzbank calculates that only
around 6 billion euros of this was repaid this week.
The rest of the money that was repaid early was borrowed at
other long-term ECB operations.
"When pledged collateral becomes ineligible and the
counterparty cannot come up with a replacement ... cash out of
the open market operations has to be paid back," said
Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder in a research
note.
"A case where an institution itself loses its status as ECB
counterparty is also conceivable."
According to the ECB's website, the central bank's
counterparty eligibility criteria include being subject to the
Eurosystem's minimum reserve system and being "financially
sound".
If a financial institution is no longer eligible to borrow
from the ECB it would have to reimburse any funds that it had
borrowed.
"It does raise a concern as having 11 billion euros of LTRO
money would suggest you're not a small bank," said one analyst
who declined to be named.
Commercial bank borrowing from the ECB has been high in
countries most affected by the sovereign debt crisis for many
months as many institutions have found funding markets firmly
closed.
After the second of the ECB's three-year financing
operations, Spanish banks accounted for 27 percent of all ECB
funding and Italian banks 23 percent.
"If the (repayment to the ECB) relates to a single bank, the
sheer amount points to a larger dependency on the ECB," said
Commerzbank's Schroeder.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
